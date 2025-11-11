I Tell Surreal Stories Through My Photography

My name is Jovana Rikalo. I’m a fine art and portrait photographer, currently living in Serbia. I got into creative photography about 4 years ago by taking interesting photos of friends, nature, and mostly myself in an attempt to capture memories and special moments, mostly for my personal needs.

I had no interest in choosing photography art as my profession until the autumn of 2012 when I finally realized how strongly I really feel about it. Photography has become my greatest love. Capturing emotions and milestones is now a big part of who I am, and the whole idea of perfectly freezing special moments & feelings pushes me to take risks, get creative ideas and learn as much as I can about the art of photo manipulation.

When it comes to style & interests, I prefer the outdoors and eye-catching locations. I like to create unreal situations in the real world and tell surreal stories with my camera. My mission is to create unique artworks that look unnatural but feel real.

I sometimes manipulate my photographs a lot in Photoshop, but I always try to keep a realistic look in my photo series.

Guardian

Model: Vanja Stojkovic

Alice in Wonderland

Model: Vanja Stojkovic

Nature

Model: Vanja Stojkovic

New life

Model: Milana Zoric

The Bird

Model: Bojana Sarac

Silence

Model: Vanja Stojkovic

Butterfly bath

Model: Vanja Stojkovic

Smoke

Model: Helena Soldat

Beauty

Model: Marija Kozomora

Life melody

Model: Helena Soldat

Blue eyes

Model: Milica Mihajlovic

Pale winter

Model: Milica Mihajlovic

The Hedgehog

Model: Helena Soldat

Between sky and earth

Model: Vanja Stojkovic

Green-eyed

Model: Anđela

Ballerina

Model: Valentina

Butterfly bath

Model: Vanja Stojkovic

Twins from the past

Models: Vanja Stojkovic and Bojana Sarac

