I Tell Surreal Stories Through My Photography

My name is Jovana Rikalo. I’m a fine art and portrait photographer, currently living in Serbia. I got into creative photography about 4 years ago by taking interesting photos of friends, nature, and mostly myself in an attempt to capture memories and special moments, mostly for my personal needs.
I had no interest in choosing photography art as my profession until the autumn of 2012 when I finally realized how strongly I really feel about it. Photography has become my greatest love. Capturing emotions and milestones is now a big part of who I am, and the whole idea of perfectly freezing special moments & feelings pushes me to take risks, get creative ideas and learn as much as I can about the art of photo manipulation.
When it comes to style & interests, I prefer the outdoors and eye-catching locations. I like to create unreal situations in the real world and tell surreal stories with my camera. My mission is to create unique artworks that look unnatural but feel real.
I sometimes manipulate my photographs a lot in Photoshop, but I always try to keep a realistic look in my photo series.
More info: Facebook
Guardian
Model: Vanja Stojkovic
Alice in Wonderland
Model: Vanja Stojkovic
Nature
Model: Vanja Stojkovic
New life
Model: Milana Zoric
The Bird
Model: Bojana Sarac
Silence
Model: Vanja Stojkovic
Butterfly bath
Model: Vanja Stojkovic
Smoke
Model: Helena Soldat
Beauty
Model: Marija Kozomora
Life melody
Model: Helena Soldat
Blue eyes
Model: Milica Mihajlovic
Pale winter
Model: Milica Mihajlovic
The Hedgehog
Model: Helena Soldat
Between sky and earth
Model: Vanja Stojkovic
Green-eyed
Model: Anđela
Ballerina
Model: Valentina
Butterfly bath
Model: Vanja Stojkovic
Twins from the past
Models: Vanja Stojkovic and Bojana Sarac
