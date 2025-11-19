Hey Pandas, What’s A Joke You’ve Told To The Wrong Audience? (Closed)

Have you ever told a joke that was wasted on the wrong audience? Ever wasted a good bit on someone without a sense of humor, but it’s too good a joke to let dissipate into the ether? Give that one-liner a second chance here.
#1
You know how when someone’s dog takes a liking to you and you say “he must smell my dogs?”
I was in line at the grocery store and this little girl was being super friendly to me, so I looked at her dad and said “she must smell my children.” His face went totally blank and ruined the bit.
#2
Let’s just say you shouldn’t make cannabis jokes at the family Christmas party…around children. They were meant to be in the other room, but still…
#3
I have a joke about Germans, comparing them with the Swiss, which British people will get immediately perhaps 95 % of the time. Baically iit says that Swiss people are very much like Germans bt without the Germans’ reckless disregard for authority.
I run a small apartment holiday rental business in the Swiss alps and always chat to out guests from various countries, so have tried this with fluent English-speaking Germans on a number of occasions. Not once have they been able to see the joke.
