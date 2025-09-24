Black Man Confronts White Man At Library Over Racial Slur—He Runs Away In Viral Video

A white man who allegedly called a Black man a racial slur took off running when confronted about his actions. The incident was captured in a viral video that has garnered over 6 million views on social media.
The clip, shared by 4th Quarter Podcast on TikTok, shows the white man using a desktop computer at the Eastside Library in Santa Barbara, California, while being asked to take responsibility for words he allegedly said before he was recorded.
“Say it again. Touch my what?” the Black man asked before the other man hit his phone, causing it to fall.
“You just smacked my phone. What did you call me, a monkey? You just call me a monkey,” the Black man said, continuing to focus the camera on the blond man.
The Black man then began chasing the white man around the library. “Come here. Let me talk to you. You just called me a monkey and smacked my phone. Can we talk outside?” he said, as the man who allegedly used the slur searched for the exit without looking back.
The Black man repeatedly asked the white man to own up to what he had said
“Why you keep running, talking all that sh*t? Why are you running then? Can we go outside and talk like men?” he insisted, continuing to follow the white man.
“Get the f**k away from me,” the white man replied.
“You called me a monkey. Say it again,” the Black man said.
“You is,” the white man responded.
At one point, the blond man found the exit and took off running.
“Okay, so I’m a monkey, right? I’m a monkey, right? What’s up? I’m a monkey, right? What’s up?” the Black man shouted as he ran after the white man across a nearby street.
“You’re not gonna outrun me, pu**y!” the Black man added. The chase continued until they ran back inside the library.
Eventually, the white man apologized. “Alright, I’m sorry.”
During the confrontation, the white man ran out through the library’s exit door in an attempt to escape
“Call me a monkey again, and see what happens,” the Black man yelled.
The two-minute clip ends with library staff members grabbing the Black man by the arm to de-escalate the situation, before he pans the camera toward himself.
“Call somebody a monkey and see what happens to you,” he warns. “He talks all that sh*t and then runs away like a pu**y.”
According to his TikTok bio, the Black man is a motivational speaker and Kick streamer.
The white man apologized after returning to the library
The clip was later reshared on the X/Twitter account @SeeRacists, where it was viewed by over 6.3 million people. In the comments, many users called the white man a coward and criticized him for not taking responsibility for his words until he felt threatened.
“It’s always amazing how quickly courage disappears when consequences arrive,” one user wrote.
“Funny how brave they are from a distance…” noted someone else.
“They always fold when it’s time to face the consequences!” said a third user.
“So when you’re arguing with random white trolls online, remember this video,” shared someone else, while a separate person said, “He thought he was on X calling him a monkey.”
Library workers eventually intervened to de-escalate the situation
It comes after a widely circulated video posted to Instagram from August 2, showing a group of white teenagers chasing 18-year-old Michael Robinson, a Black teenager, outside a movie theater in Simi Valley, California. The video shows them physically assaulting him and yelling racial slurs.
Robinson said he suffered a concussion, a back injury, and chipped a tooth, as per ABC News. Neighbors reported that the teenage suspects in the video have a history of similar behavior.
Four boys, including the son of a Simi Valley police officer, voluntarily turned themselves in. They were cited for misdemeanor battery and released, in accordance with Ventura County’s juvenile criminal procedures.
The previous month, 54-year-old Robert Tackett of Irvine, California, was arrested for hurling discriminatory slurs in “hate-motivated attacks,” the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.
Tackett reportedly yelled racial slurs at the driver of a garbage truck, pulled up beside him, and “tried to run him off the road,” prosecutors described. When his attempts failed, he allegedly hurled a hot cup of coffee into the man’s vehicle.
The victim captured the incident on his phone. As the video began circulating on social media, it caught the attention of police, who began investigating. Another driver later contacted authorities about a separate incident involving Tackett, in which he also yelled profanities and racial slurs.
After being identified as the man in the videos, the 54-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, violation of civil rights, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, and inflicting injury on an elderly adult.
“He learned the difference between real world vs behind a screen,” one netizen noted
