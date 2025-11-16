40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Multiplying the ways in which consumers can interact with your brand is often quite the challenge.
It usually requires companies to branch outside of their comfort zones, much like an oral hygiene business diving into the world of frozen foods.
So we at Bored Panda decided it would be interesting to take a look at the times when big names announced products they weren’t really known for.
After all, he who never takes risks doesn’t get to drink champagne, right?
#1 Audi Is Dog Friendly. My Car Came Back From The Service With These Dog Toys On The Back Seat. Both Of My Labrador Retrievers Went Nuts
#2 My McDonald’s Themed Deck Of Cards Has The Queen Holding The Burger, So There Wouldn’t Be A Burger King
#3 My Dad Owns A Working 40-Year-Old Mitsubishi Sharpener And You Can Adjust The Sharpness Of A Pencil
#4 Subaru Branded Honey From My Local Dealership. Harvested From Their Rooftop
#5 Just Bought A Porsche Today, And They Gave Us Paper Clips Shaped Like Porsches
#6 Crayola Calculator
#7 When You Order A Knife Directly From Fällkniven They Also Send You These Branded Band-Aids With Your Package
#8 I Was Cleaning Out An Old Apartment And Found A 1982 Coca-Cola Screwdriver Set
#9 This Was In An NHS Hospital In The UK. They Have A Toy MRI Machine In The Hospital Waiting Room
#10 This Luxurious Watch
#11 USB Power Bank Disguised As A Mini Generator
#12 This Turkish Muslim Girl Working At McDonald’s Has A McDonald’s Branded Hijab (Istanbul, Turkey)
#13 My Neighbours Also Park Their Lamborghini In Their Front Yard
#14 Twix Seasoning For Popcorn, Ice Cream, Cookie Dough And More
Twix Seasoning For Popcorn, Ice Cream, Cookie Dough And More
#15 This Radio I Found In My Attic Is Built To Resemble A Coca Cola Vending Machine
#16 McDonald’s Made A Fry Radio In The ’80s And My Dad Gave Me His
#17 Found This Old Volvo Cap Where The Strap Is A Seatbelt
#18 The Ketchup And Mayonnaise Packets I Got From A Restaurant With My Food Are The Opposite Brands Off What I Would Consider Their Specially
Heinz made the mayo and Hellmann’s made the ketchup.
#19 Dodgeball At Dodge Car Dealership
#20 Fried Chicken Scented Fire Log
#21 Dad Still Uses The Coleman-Made, Marlboro-Branded, 12V Car Refrigerator He Got From A ’90s Marlboro Catalog
#22 If You Thought That The Perfect Soap Doesn’t Exist, Here’s For You
#23 Volkswagen (VW) Is The Largest Producer Of A Particular Type Of Sausage (Currywurst) In Germany
#24 Colgate Beef Lasagna
Image source: CircleToonsHD
#25 The Michelin Tire Company Is The Same Michelin That Issues Michelin Stars To Restaurants And Hotels
Image source: michelinguide
#26 IKEA Is Now Selling Hats Made Out Of IKEA Bags
Image source: smashmouthftball
#27 I Got KFC Socks With My Delivery Order
#28 LEGO Brick Shoe Box
#29 This Hairdryer With A Ferrari Motor
#30 I’ll Wear This To The Next Wedding
#31 Dr. Pepper, I Think You Went Too Far This Time
#32 Dr. Pepper Scented Tissues
#33 Big Mac Shower Gel (Courtesy Of Austrian McDonald’s)
#34 Hello Kitty Pasta Sauce Anyone?
#35 Wife Asked For A Car For Her Birthday And I Promised Her That While I Was Drunk. So, Here It Is – I Bought Her A Toyota Car
#36 Guinness – The Famous Brand Of Beer And “The Book Of Records”
Guinness – The Famous Brand Of Beer And "The Book Of Records"
#37 Samsung Runs A Fashion Store In South Korea
Image source: TheOneInTheHat
#38 Strawberry Mentos Bath Bombs
Image source: miracul0usladybug
#39 Samsung Made The Barbells At My Gym
#40 Louis Vuitton Fire Extinguishers. To Fight Fire With Style
