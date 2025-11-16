40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Multiplying the ways in which consumers can interact with your brand is often quite the challenge.

It usually requires companies to branch outside of their comfort zones, much like an oral hygiene business diving into the world of frozen foods.

So we at Bored Panda decided it would be interesting to take a look at the times when big names announced products they weren’t really known for.

After all, he who never takes risks doesn’t get to drink champagne, right?

#1 Audi Is Dog Friendly​. My Car Came Back From The Service With These Dog Toys On The Back Seat. Both Of My Labrador Retrievers Went Nuts

Image source: judgejamin

#2 My McDonald’s Themed Deck Of Cards Has The Queen Holding The Burger, So There Wouldn’t Be A Burger King

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: lolfrijoles

#3 My Dad Owns A Working 40-Year-Old Mitsubishi Sharpener And You Can Adjust The Sharpness Of A Pencil

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: huntsman123

#4 Subaru Branded Honey From My Local Dealership. Harvested From Their Rooftop

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: walkies3

#5 Just Bought A Porsche Today, And They Gave Us Paper Clips Shaped Like Porsches

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: DrDanklebergg

#6 Crayola Calculator

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: iSmellChickens

#7 When You Order A Knife Directly From Fällkniven They Also Send You These Branded Band-Aids With Your Package

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: LetoXXI

#8 I Was Cleaning Out An Old Apartment And Found A 1982 Coca-Cola Screwdriver Set

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: BouncingJigglingJugs

#9 This Was In An NHS Hospital In The UK. They Have A Toy MRI Machine In The Hospital Waiting Room

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: lindet16

#10 This Luxurious Watch

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: mootjuggler

#11 USB Power Bank Disguised As A Mini Generator

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: metpharaoh

#12 This Turkish Muslim Girl Working At McDonald’s Has A McDonald’s Branded Hijab (Istanbul, Turkey)

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: bagdar

#13 My Neighbours Also Park Their Lamborghini In Their Front Yard

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: MonsieurMeursault

#14 Twix Seasoning For Popcorn, Ice Cream, Cookie Dough And More

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: Theydontnowenotheyno, beerpacifier

#15 This Radio I Found In My Attic Is Built To Resemble A Coca Cola Vending Machine

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: reddit.com

#16 McDonald’s Made A Fry Radio In The ’80s And My Dad Gave Me His

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: slizz_claiborne

#17 Found This Old Volvo Cap Where The Strap Is A Seatbelt

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: Plattan35

#18 The Ketchup And Mayonnaise Packets I Got From A Restaurant With My Food Are The Opposite Brands Off What I Would Consider Their Specially

Heinz made the mayo and Hellmann’s made the ketchup.

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: movieman56

#19 Dodgeball At Dodge Car Dealership

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: getgiraffed

#20 Fried Chicken Scented Fire Log

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: robbiehaf

#21 Dad Still Uses The Coleman-Made, Marlboro-Branded, 12V Car Refrigerator He Got From A ’90s Marlboro Catalog

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: YaKuzya

#22 If You Thought That The Perfect Soap Doesn’t Exist, Here’s For You

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: fishcircumsizer

#23 Volkswagen (VW) Is The Largest Producer Of A Particular Type Of Sausage (Currywurst) In Germany

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: King_Artus

#24 Colgate Beef Lasagna

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: CircleToonsHD

#25 The Michelin Tire Company Is The Same Michelin That Issues Michelin Stars To Restaurants And Hotels

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: michelinguide

#26 IKEA Is Now Selling Hats Made Out Of IKEA Bags

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: smashmouthftball

#27 I Got KFC Socks With My Delivery Order

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: DeluxessYT

#28 LEGO Brick Shoe Box

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: aloofloofah

#29 This Hairdryer With A Ferrari Motor

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: reddit.com

#30 I’ll Wear This To The Next Wedding

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: thehw0rd

#31 Dr. Pepper, I Think You Went Too Far This Time

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: BSwhip805

#32 Dr. Pepper Scented Tissues

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: Mnmsaregood

#33 Big Mac Shower Gel (Courtesy Of Austrian McDonald’s)

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: leonilaa

#34 Hello Kitty Pasta Sauce Anyone?

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: desrevermi

#35 Wife Asked For A Car For Her Birthday And I Promised Her That While I Was Drunk. So, Here It Is – I Bought Her A Toyota Car

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: zozyzoo

#36 Guinness – The Famous Brand Of Beer And “The Book Of Records”

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: guinnessworldrecords, guinness

#37 Samsung Runs A Fashion Store In South Korea

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: TheOneInTheHat

#38 Strawberry Mentos Bath Bombs

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: miracul0usladybug

#39 Samsung Made The Barbells At My Gym

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: KeepItLevon

#40 Louis Vuitton Fire Extinguishers. To Fight Fire With Style

40 Of The Weirdest Products Launched By Famous Brands

Image source: Herbylicious

