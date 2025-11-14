My Mom Turns Classic Characters Into Witty And Cute Paintings

My mother has always been a talented painter. For every special occasion, she painted us birthday boards as kids, she painted our Christmas decorations and donated boards to school plays!
Fast forward years, she’s a single-mother taking up the passion again after ending her nursing career, divorce, moving, etc. A lot. This is her way of hopefully bringing joy to other families again and starting to live the life she enjoys.
She uses classic characters like Wile E. Coyote, Winnie The Pooh, The Grinch, The Beast, and more! She even takes inspiration and makes new characters like George from It’s A Wonderful Life!
Whether it’s for father’s day, Christmas, birthdays, baby showers, etc! It would mean the world if you shared her Etsy page and showed off her witty and cute art!
#1 For The Coffee Addict In Your Life (We All Know One)
#2 For The Friend With A Short Temper!
#3 Teddy Bear Lassos The Moon!
#4 For Your Co-Worker That Gets You Through The Week!
#5 Gender Reveal Gift!
#6 For The Wife Or Husband
#7 For Your Partner On Valentine’s Day
#8 For The Dog Lovers Who Love Their Dogs No Matter What
