My Mom Turns Classic Characters Into Witty And Cute Paintings

by

My mother has always been a talented painter. For every special occasion, she painted us birthday boards as kids, she painted our Christmas decorations and donated boards to school plays!

Fast forward years, she’s a single-mother taking up the passion again after ending her nursing career, divorce, moving, etc. A lot. This is her way of hopefully bringing joy to other families again and starting to live the life she enjoys.

She uses classic characters like Wile E. Coyote, Winnie The Pooh, The Grinch, The Beast, and more! She even takes inspiration and makes new characters like George from It’s A Wonderful Life!

Whether it’s for father’s day, Christmas, birthdays, baby showers, etc! It would mean the world if you shared her Etsy page and showed off her witty and cute art!

More info: Etsy

#1 For The Coffee Addict In Your Life (We All Know One)

Image source: WittyAndCute

#2 For The Friend With A Short Temper!

Image source: WittyAndCute

#3 Teddy Bear Lassos The Moon!

Image source: WittyAndCute

#4 For Your Co-Worker That Gets You Through The Week!

Image source: WittyAndCute

#5 Gender Reveal Gift!

Image source: WittyAndCute

#6 For The Wife Or Husband

Image source: WittyAndCute

#7 For Your Partner On Valentine’s Day

Image source: WittyAndCute

#8 For The Dog Lovers Who Love Their Dogs No Matter What

Image source: WittyAndCute

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
