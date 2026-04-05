Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 05-April-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times’ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

facility

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

catalytically

10 letter words:

c*********, t*********

c********, f********, t********

f*******, c*******, f*******, f*******, f*******, t*******

a******, a******, a******, c******, c******, c******, c******, f******, f******, t******

a*****, f*****, f*****, f*****, i*****, l*****, l*****, t*****, t*****

a****, a****, a****, c****, c****, c****, c****, f****, f****, f****, f****, i****, l****, l****, t****, t****, t****, t****

a***, a***, a***, c***, c***, c***, f***, f***, f***, f***, f***, f***, l***, l***, t***, t***, t***, t***, t***

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Roseanne” Cast Wants to Give The Blue Collar Community Representation
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2018
Woman Expects Help From Ex-Husband After Leaving Him For Another Man, Gets A Reality Check Instead
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2025
David Cronenberg: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2026
“How Come You’re So Black?”: 68 Embarrassing Moments Parents Will Never Forget Thanks To Their Kids
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
“A Normal Day In Russia”: 50 Pics Of Everyday Things Happening In Russia
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Kim Kardashian on 'The Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian Testifies in 2016 Paris Robbery Trial: “I Thought I Was Going to Die”
3 min read
May, 21, 2025