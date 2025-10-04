“Suddenly Looks Like Caitlyn Jenner”: Taylor Swift’s Look Amid Album Release Draws Wild Reactions

Taylor Swift’s latest TV appearance has sparked a frenzy online, with some fans urging her to “put the fillers down” after she stopped by The Graham Norton Show.
The pop superstar, who just released her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl on Friday (October 3), appeared on the British talk show alongside Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi.
In BBC promo shots from the show, the Grammy winner beamed in a black David Koma dress with a crystal-embroidered neckline.
But while many fans gushed over her dazzling look, her new album, and the massive sparkler on her ring finger, others focused on her face, sparking speculation that she may have joined the long list of celebrities turning to cosmetic procedures.
“Something’s different. what the fck is itttt, I can’t pinpoint,” one person wrote in a comment that racked up 1,600 likes.
“The Botox epidemic got her,” another claimed.
“Let’s put that filler down mother you look sinister,” a separate fan chimed in.
One user joked that the Fortnight singer and the Oppenheimer actor were having a “Botox-off.”
“It’s the hair. The stylist is the enemy,” suggested a different fan.
Meanwhile, another user said they wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor had work done on her face, noting that even her own fans criticize her appearance. “You’d be saying she looks old if she didn’t, smh.”
The pop icon promoted her newly released 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl
In her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, the singer-songwriter revealed that she once had an unhealthy relationship with food and often felt deeply insecure about her appearance.
She explained that seeing a picture of herself or a magazine cover suggesting she had gained weight would trigger her to “starve a little bit.” At times, she even felt like she might pass out on stage, eventually coming to normalize that unhealthy feeling.
In the 2020 film, Taylor also reflected on beauty standards more broadly, emphasizing that women are always judged as falling short of something.
Some fans questioned whether Taylor has had cosmetic work, suggesting she may have succumbed to the “Botox epidemic”
She explained that when she was very thin, she was told she didn’t have a big enough bottom. But if she gained enough weight to have a bigger bottom, then her stomach wasn’t flat. “It’s all just f**ing impossible,” she concluded.
The Life of a Showgirl has received generally favorable reviews, earning a weighted average score of 76 out of 100 from six critic reviews, according to the review aggregator Metacritic.
People‘s Jeff Nelson described the record as Taylor’s most radio-friendly collection of pop songs since her 1989 album, which featured hits like Blank Space, Style, and Shake It Off.
Others said it was just her hairstyle that was different, writing, “The stylist is the enemy”
In his review for The New York Times, Jon Caramanica wrote that the new album is “a deceptively modest set of songs about the facade of fame, and what it takes to scrape it away and claw past it,” praising the record’s joyful rhythms and intimate lyrics.
Mark Savage of the BBC considered the pop album a combination of “compelling songwriting and whip-smart production.”
Taylor announced The Life of a Showgirl during an August appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.
The Grammy winner has openly discussed her past struggles with body image and insecurity
A few days later, the couple, who have been together since 2023, announced their engagement in a joint social media post, becoming one of Instagram’s top 10 most-liked and reposted posts of all time.
The Lover singer revealed she isn’t planning her wedding just yet, as she wants to focus on promoting her latest album, which she recorded last year while touring Europe with The Eras Tour.
She described recording the album with Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback, her longtime collaborators on Reputation, 1989, and Red, as a much-needed creative outlet during breaks from her demanding three-hour performances.
“Last year on the tour I was physically exhausted – sick and worn down – so to spark me up I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes,” she told Graham Norton. “It stopped me hitting a wall.”
As part of her promo tour, the 35-year-old will also appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday.
Taylor’s first appearance on The Graham Norton Show was in 2013
Asked about specific songs on The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor revealed that both her father and fiancé share the same favorite: Opalite. The track, she explained, uses the metaphor of growing opals in a lab to symbolize people creating their own happiness.
“Stop the filler epidemic,” one fan commented
