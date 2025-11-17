Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Childhood Game? (Closed)

I grew up playing hide-and-seek, red light/green light, hopscotch, tag, and dodgeball. Particularly interested in hearing of beloved children’s games in different countries and how they’re played.
#1
Subway surfers
Twister
Phase ten
And the most dangerous of all
Uno
#2
I remember there was this one game that I absolutely hated but was forced to play because my parents and teachers wanted me to.
It was called “the quiet game”, I don’t know if you guys have heard of it?
#3
Game: Dodgeball
Board Game: Starquest and Fireball Island
Video Game / PC: Monkey Island 2 and Fate of Atlantis
#4
I have a few.
Tetherball. It was the most sought out game come recess time. If you were quick enough, and you’re friends, or other kids who were cool with you joining in, that was a good recess.
Red Rover. There’s something about hearing you’re name being called and running at full speed towards your enemies that was most satisfying.
Cat and Mouse. Parachute day was pure joy in gym class.
Mouse Trap. The excitement of the game is getting to watch the ball go through a Rube Goldberg device.
Memory. This will always be a favourite. Some of my favourite online games have a memory minigame that makes me happy. Something about getting to flip cards and having to find matching cards and trying to remember which are where.
#5
Like you mentioned, I also grew up with hide-and-seek, and tag. I remember playing hide-and-seek with my cousins over at my aunt’s house. One of my cousins hid in the pool my aunt had. Of course he was found first lol. I also remember playing tag with my old friends on the playground. Reminiscing about old memories is nostalgic to me.
#6
Hide and seek, Marbles, sorry, Red Light, Green Light, Simon Says, truth or Dare, Marco Polo, Red Rover Heads Up Seven Up, Tetherball, Candy Land
#7
I don’t know what these are called in other languages, but ten sticks on the board. one person kicks sticks from a small seesaw into the air and must collect them back on the board while the other players run to hide. When the searcher finds the hidden one, he must sit near the board. If the other person hiding sees the so-called prisoner, he can try to save him and swing the sticks to the ground, in which case the searcher has to collect them back on the board again while the hiders run away. This was played outside in the summer, and sometimes the hiding place was so good that no one could find you for a couple of hours if you kept calm. The second is a mirror. One person is a mirror and has his back to the others and the rest stand in a line that is drawn on the ground. The purpose is to sneak into touching distance and the person on the other side can suddenly turn to look over their shoulder and if someone moves and is not frozen in place, they must return to the starting line. The winner becomes a new mirror. This was played at school between classes. Oh yes, these are probably still played in Finland, because these games circulate a bit like tradition.
#8
Hide and seek. I love being the seeker because everyone avoid me and I can finally get some peace and quiet
#9
Super Smash Bros Brawl, Mario Kart Wii, Wii Sports. We just really loved the Wii at my house (we even owned like 4 of them). I also loved my various Nintendo DS’s and the games I mostly played on them were Pokémon or Nintendogs. I didn’t really play a lot of games growing up that weren’t some form of video gaming.
#10
I loved playing Red Rover. For anyone who doesn’t know, it’s an outdoor game that pits two lines of players linking arms against each other. Each team trying to break through the other’s line. So I would say “Red rover red rover send John right over.” John runs over trying to break through the line. If he can, he goes back to his team, if not then he would join my team. The goal is to capture the other teams players. It’s really fun! Why don’t I play this anymore? I’m gonna have to set one up.
#11
Elastic. Was it just a British thing? And Red Rover. I think that was definitely a British playground game.
#12
Hide and seek, chasing, Kerby, skipping, German skipping, with a “rope” made of elastic bands, two balls.
#13
Okay so I have 3.
1. Candy land.
2. Shoots and ladders
3. Blank slate
#14
British Bulldog
#15
roblox as for video games and i still play it sometimes
as for outdoor games:
fishy fishy cross my ocean
hide and seek
sardines
dead man
capture the flag
night of the museum
4 square
tag
freeze tag
blob/chain tag
and more probably
#16
Octopus. Someone stands in the middle and says octopus, and then everyone runs to the other side of the room and if you get tagged, you join the person in the middle.
#17
Kabaddi, Kho Kho and lock & key
#18
Fight for the parcel
