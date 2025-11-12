Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Bright fruit and vegetable brooches. Look a little ironic, but very cheer up.
This is a great idea for a gift to your friends vegans or broccoli lovers, or eggplant lovers, for example.
You can wear several pieces at once.
It seems that this is such a simple nice little thing, but the process of creating each one takes place manually and takes several days: manual molding of each brooch, partially manual grinding, painting with paints by hand, manual varnishing in several layers.
And it will take a few days for photos and inventory before the brooches get to the shops.
Two people are working on this all: master Lera and assistant Vladimir.
Next a bit about the creating process in the photo descriptions.
Have a nice day, be bright and happy!
Abrakadabra jewelry.
More info: Etsy
#1
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#2
… but he steals items, assistant from him is useless, and he does not listen to what him is told
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#3
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#4
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#5
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#6
We can do ten and twenty at once, but still it’s a few days or weeks of work for one master.
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#7
The painting on brooches is usually done with watercolors – soluble paints on natural bases.
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#8
Lera makes fine grinding by hand. Not the most pleasant and clean part of the work! This photo still shows the figures of animals, but we will tell about them next time.
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#9
Such layers can be from 6 to each side, And this means a minimum of 12 approaches for varnishing.
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#10
… and the coworker Vladimir goes to the post office to send you parcels with brooches despite the heat, rain, snow or holydays
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#11
… no matter how much we asked for it! He only plays them, and walks around the table if he is not stopped on time. And he also hunts packing tapes. Therefore we try not to let the cat into the working room, master Lera has to work alone, without a cat.
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#12
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#13
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#14
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#15
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#16
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#17
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#18
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#19
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#20
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
#21
Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry
Follow Us