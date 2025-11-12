Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

by

Bright fruit and vegetable brooches. Look a little ironic, but very cheer up.

This is a great idea for a gift to your friends vegans or broccoli lovers, or eggplant lovers, for example.

You can wear several pieces at once.

It seems that this is such a simple nice little thing, but the process of creating each one takes place manually and takes several days: manual molding of each brooch, partially manual grinding, painting with paints by hand, manual varnishing in several layers.

And it will take a few days for photos and inventory before the brooches get to the shops.

Two people are working on this all: master Lera and assistant Vladimir.

Next a bit about the creating process in the photo descriptions.

Have a nice day, be bright and happy! 

Abrakadabra jewelry.

More info: Etsy

#1

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#2

… but he steals items, assistant from him is useless, and he does not listen to what him is told

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#3

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#4

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#5

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#6

We can do ten and twenty at once, but still it’s a few days or weeks of work for one master.

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#7

The painting on brooches is usually done with watercolors – soluble paints on natural bases.

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#8

Lera makes fine grinding by hand. Not the most pleasant and clean part of the work! This photo still shows the figures of animals, but we will tell about them next time.

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#9

Such layers can be from 6 to each side, And this means a minimum of 12 approaches for varnishing.

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#10

… and the coworker Vladimir goes to the post office to send you parcels with brooches despite the heat, rain, snow or holydays

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#11

… no matter how much we asked for it! He only plays them, and walks around the table if he is not stopped on time. And he also hunts packing tapes. Therefore we try not to let the cat into the working room, master Lera has to work alone, without a cat.

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#12

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#13

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#14

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#15

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#16

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#17

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#18

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#19

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#20

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

#21

Something About Fruits And Vegetables Brooches, About Us And Creating

Image source: AbraKadabraJewelry

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cat Abandoned For Being ‘Too Ugly’, Finally Finds Someone Who Saw His Beauty
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Amazing Uses of Songs in TV Shows: Icona Pop’s “I Love It” in Girls
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2016
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Citizen Rose
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2018
Curb Your Enthusiasm Finale Review: The Trial of Larry David
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2024
Mad Men 3.5 “The Fog” Recap
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2009
Instead Of Spending $15-$20,000 For Purebred German Shepherds, These Cops Are Getting Rescue Pit Bulls
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.