Friends Take Funny Pothole Photos To Draw Government’s Attention To Poor Road Conditions In Kaunas

A creative and active group of friends (called Z999) decided to draw people’s attention to the deplorable condition of Lithuanian roads and road safety by creating a photo shoot around potholes in Kaunas.
The aim of this was to laugh at the absurdity of this situation and to draw our government’s attention to it so that they might take action and do potholes repair. Two professional photographers, Arturas Artiusenka and Eurika Balciute, attended to this photo shoot idea. Not only this was a great experience for us, but many Lithuanian magazines also became interested in the project and these cool photos as well.
None of these funny photos were made to offend our government; it was just a good-natured way to express Lithuanian citizens’ thoughts.
Let’s hope that the condition of our roads gets better next year!
Follow Us