30 Genuinely Clever Kitchen Problem-Solvers That Just Make Sense

The kitchen is a magical place where delicious things are born, but it’s also a chaotic vortex where you lose at least one piece of pasta to the sink every time you cook. It’s where you find yourself balancing a dinner plate on a package of floating chicken, praying it defrosts evenly. For every one of those tiny, specific kitchen frustrations that make you question your life choices, some genius has created an equally specific and clever solution. We’ve found the best ones that will make you look at your old, clunky methods and say, “Why was I doing it like that?”
#1 Your Whole Home Can Smell Like An Artisan Bakery Without You Having To Do Any Of The Actual Artisan-Ing Thanks To A Bread Maker
Review: “Just look at it ~ it’s gorgeous! It comes with a great little recipe booklet. It’s super easy to use, you just put the ingredients in the insert, in the order that they are listed in the recipe. Set it and forget it. It does all the work for you. Your house will smell like a bakery and you’ll have warm bread fresh from the oven. It’s perfect.” – Tammie G
Image source: amazon.com, Seyerm
#2 This Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Is The Sleek, Multi-Tasking Kitchen Gadget That Will Make Your Breakfast Toast (And Your Life) A Little Bit Easier
Review: “It works exactly as promised. I no longer have to leave my butter at room temperature so that it can be ready when I need it. Which is often.” – L. Keddie
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Swap Out That Sad, Soggy Dish Towel For A Stone Drying Mat That Literally Drinks Puddles For Breakfast
Review: “I have been on the hunt for a dish drying situation that didn’t take up a ton of counter room but also didn’t get saturated and smelly. This is a winner! dries quickly and folds nicely!” – Kasie
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Let A Cheerful Little Flower Do The Nerve-Wracking Work Of Keeping Your Yolk Intact With A Daisy Egg Separator
Review: “Beautiful and practical. Price is expensive but I will have more fun make my cake.” – Mercedes
Image source: amazon.com, Mercedes
#5 For Everyone Who’s Ever Wanted The Iconic Stand Mixer But Doesn’t Have A Sprawling Farmhouse Kitchen To Put It In, There’s The Mini 3.5 Quart KitchenAid Mixer
Review: “Really pleased with this purchase. Nothing came damaged and it works really well. My wife is really pleased with this. It’s smaller than the classic but I like how it fits under my cabinet and doesn’t take up as much space. We’ve had no trouble with the size of the mixing bowl. My wife isn’t a professional baker and it suited us perfectly. I also read on kitchen aids website that the some of the internal parts on this one is metal as opposed to plastic.” – Will Britton
Image source: amazon.com, Will Britton
#6 This Safe Mandoline Slicer Is The Kitchen Gadget That Will Make You A Julienning Champion Without Sacrificing Any Fingertips!
Review: “I try to eat a cucumber every day for fiber, H2O and vitamins. It’s an easy way for me to increase my veggies. I don’t have knife skills so this chopper allows me to slice a cucumber in 15 seconds.” – BoomerLiz 321
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Stop Losing The One-Sided Fight Against A Block Of Ground Beef And Get That Perfect Crumble For Taco Night With A Meat And Potato Masher
Review: “I’ve only used it once but I’m already in love. I honestly don’t know why I waited so long to buy this thing. It also feels sturdy, like it will last a really long time. Seriously, just buy it!” – BeautySchoolDropout
Image source: amazon.com, BeautySchoolDropout
#8 This Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish & Conditioner Is The Secret Handshake To Furniture Restoration, Bringing Back The Luster And Life To Your Wooden Treasures With A Touch Of Citrusy Magic
Review: “Used it once my other Polish ran out. Very easy to use and makes furniture look great and leaves a fresh smell.” – George B. Watterson
Image source: amazon.com
#9 This Brown Sugar Bear Is The Adorable And Effective Way To Keep Your Brown Sugar Soft And Scoopable, So You’re Always Ready To Bake Up A Storm!
Review: “I was about to toss my brown sugar and decided to try this item out first. It was solid before I placed this in. I was so amazed at how great it works. It can be used for other items too, but I only needed it for sugar. Love this!” – Rosa A. Figueroa
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Stop Paying A Premium For Frozen Pb&js And Just Make Your Own Superior, Crust-Free Pocket Sandwiches With An Uncrustables Maker
Review: “My kids love uncrustables but I don’t love the price. I was really excited when I came across this. They make the PERFECT uncrustable and I love that I can chose what is in it vs the options we get at the store. We have saved so much money buying this and making our own.” – Valerie Russell
Image source: amazon.com, K.M.
#11 Berry Good News: This Strawberry Slicer Is About To Make Your Fruit Salad Game Unbeatable!
Review: “My daughter and I chopped 2 lbs of strawberries in minutes. Think the blades are plenty sharp not to mention you get 3 cups to rotate. Just rise right away to avoid crusty food getting stuck” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Quit Using A Random Can Of Beans To Stop Your Chicken From Floating Away And Just Use This Meat Defroster Claw
Review: “Does what it says it does. I don’t have a random large rock to use to hold down floating meat like the negative reviewers are saying. This solved an issue I’ve been having and it’s great.” – Aurora
Image source: amazon.com, Aurora
#13 Toss A Bluapple Produce Saver In Your Crisper Drawer To Keep Your Veggies From Getting Old And Weird Before You Do
Review: “A friend told me about this and I was skeptical. I was wrong. The amount of money this has saved me in a short period of time makes it well worth the purchase.” – JGA
Image source: amazon.com, BlondieGal
#14 Grate Expectations? Meet This Rotary Cheese Grater That’s A Gouda Way To Shred The Competition And Some Serious Cheese
Review: “Best kitchen device I have purchased in a long time. Works great. Fast easy clean up. Extremely easy to use. this product exceeds expectaion . Well built, worth every penny.” – Anthony V.
Image source: amazon.com
#15 These Msdada Stove Covers Are The Kitchen Armor Your Stovetop Needs, Battling Spills And Splatters Like A Champ While Keeping Your Burners Looking Shiny And New
Review: “I love them works great just what I needed saves alot of time in cleanup and looks great too.” – Will tobin
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Leaf The Salad Struggles Behind With These Toss And Chop Salad Tongs – They’re The Perfect Grip On A Healthier Lunch
Review: “A chopped salad lovers dream! Works on everything… veggies, fruit, cheese. I’m thrilled that I bought it!!!!!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Olive Oil Enthusiasts, Rejoice! This Sleek Olive Oil Dispenser Set Is The Stylish Solution To Your Saucy Prayers
Review: “I love these! I got two and will probably get two more! Very easy to use and aesthetically pleasing as well.” – Fifi
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Give Your Kitchen The Slightly Unsettling But Extremely Useful Helping Hand-Mouths It Deserves With A Pair Of Silicone Denture Potholders
Review: “These pot holders are hilarious and a good conversation starter. They are thick and work well with heat.” – whitney graham
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Embrace The Delicious Irony Of Having A Tiny Vampire Do All Your Garlic Prep For You With The Gracula Garlic Crusher
Review: “My favorite kitchen helper… I bought one for my sister and my daughter too… they LOVE gracula too❤️🧛” – JMarie
Image source: amazon.com, JMarie
#20 Easy-Off Fume Free Oven Cleaner Spray Is The Kitchen Hero That Will Make Your Oven Sparkle Like New, Even After Those Disastrous Baking Experiments. No More Scrubbing Or Choking On Harsh Fumes!
Review: “I applied to oven and let sit for a few hours. Wiped clean with a sponge and used scrubby side of sponge for more stubborn spots. Then rinsed with misting of water and finished with paper towel. I also applied to the oven racks and cleaned those in the sink with a spray of hot water they came out pretry dang clean! Would recommend!” – Jess
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Cerama Bryte Combo Kit With Pow-R Grip Is The Cleaning All-Star Your Cooktop Has Been Waiting For! It Tackles Those Stubborn, Burnt-On Messes Like A Champ, Leaving Your Stove Sparkling And Ready For Its Next Culinary Victory
Review: “This works so well! The before and after is incredible. I thought my stovetop was ruined but this brought it back to looking brand new. I recommend it to everyone!” – k.b
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Stop Sacrificing Your Pasta To The Sink Gods With A Snap ‘N Strain
Review: “Clips easily to all of my pots and works perfectly as it should.” – Mama Byrd
Image source: amazon.com, Mama Byrd
Follow Us