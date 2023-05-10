How NBC Stood Out During One of TV’s Most Competitive Eras

The 2013-2014 primetime schedule marked an era of intense competition in the television industry. Networks were vying to capture the attention of viewers amidst an onslaught of groundbreaking programming that premiered around the same time. ABC was launching Agents of Shield and The Goldbergs. The Originals was coming to The CW and Fox was releasing Sleepy Hollow and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, all shows that were bound to captivate audiences. Additionally, online streaming services such as Netflix began to produce their own original content with the launch of House of Cards in 2013, introducing a new layer of competition to the industry.
In the highly competitive environment of this era, every network attempted to create shows that would stand out and appeal to viewers. NBC’s 2013-2014 primetime schedule also showed that they had put in the work to enter this competitive era, especially with the new shows they added to their line-up. From ending The Office to debuting The Blacklist, NBC’s lineup was primed to capture viewers’ hearts and minds, even amid the unrelenting competition.
NBC Debuted Ambitious Shows During Its 2013-2014 Primetime Schedule
NBC’s reputation for debuting ambitious and innovative programming continued during the 2013-2014 primetime schedule. During this time, several shows premiered, including the likes of cerebral drama The Blacklist, an intriguing crime thriller and the honest highly realistic The Michael J. Fox Show. The network’s refusal to shy away from complex storytelling and multidimensional characters resulted in some of the most highly-rated shows of the year.
The Blacklist covered the genius of Raymond Reddington played by James Spader, a former Naval Intelligence officer turned criminal. The show’s, intense plot twists and clever storytelling, managed to captivate audiences with Reddington’s escapades as a fugitive with inside information on some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. The Michael J. Fox Show, on the other hand, is a semi-autobiographical story that covers the life of Mike, tailored after the actor Michael J. Fox who had to retire from acting at the age of 29 because of a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Covering how he leads his life now managing his illness and family. Together, these shows solidified NBC’s standing as a network that is always pushing boundaries and daring to try something new. Other new shows to premiere on the network includes Believe, About a Boy, Chicago P.D., Undateable, Crossbones, and The Night Shift to name a few.
The Network’s Returning Shows Were Some of the Best on TV
While NBC was debuting new shows, it didn’t forget to maintain the standard of its existing content. Many of the network’s returning shows kept viewers hooked, with some of the best storytelling on television. In particular, Parks and Recreation, a sitcom that had struggled with ratings early on, blossomed into a critically acclaimed fan favourite in its final season. The show’s biting wit, lovable characters, and heartwarming stories cemented its place among the best comedies of all time.
Similarly, another fan-favourite, Community returned for its final season with the network. With intriguing storylines that addressed real-life issues like what life after looks like after school while delivering as many laughs as possible to audiences. Another show that returned during this period was Chicago Fire, which came back to NBC for its second season, ending its sophomore run in the 2013-2014 lineup with 2 million more average viewers than it had in the previous season. Other returning shows included Parenthood, Revolution, Grimm, and Hannibal.
NBC Said Goodbye To Several Iconic Shows During Its 2013-2014 Primetime Schedule
30 Rock, which aired between 2006-2013, remains a groundbreaking show that fundamentally changed the American sitcom landscape. The show was intelligent in both its writing and direction, and its fearless approach to comedy earned it numerous awards and a dedicated fanbase. Another popular show that came to an end during NBC’s 2013-2014 primetime schedule was The Office, which aired for nine seasons and quickly rose to cult-classic status. The series was known for its mockumentary-style presentation, quirky characters, and its surprising ability to tackle crucial social issues while being incredibly funny. The fan-favorite Smash also ended its run on the network. Saying goodbye to these shows was a tough call for the network, but their decision allowed for new programming to take centre stage and for audiences to explore new aspects of television storytelling.
While NBC debuted several hit shows during its 2013-2014 primetime schedule, it was also a year of goodbyes to some of the network’s most beloved television programs and a year that some of the shows fans loved returned. NBC’s commitment to ambitious programming during the 2013-2014 primetime schedule ultimately paid off. As other networks struggled to compete with the increasing number of streaming services, NBC remained a formidable force with shows that captured audiences’ imaginations and kept them coming back for more. With fans returning to see characters from shows like Chicago Fire and The Blacklist, evidence of NBC’s evergreen approach to producing content that stands the test of time.
