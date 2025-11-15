30 People List What Things Are Accepted In The US While Are Totally Horrifying In The UK

What’s totally acceptable and completely normal in one country might get you some funny looks elsewhere. Or, in other words, welcome to Planet Earth where there are loads of different countries and cultures that are bound to blow your mind when you travel.
This time, we’re looking at the differences between the United States and the United Kingdom. Even though both countries have a ‘special relationship’ (not to mention a rocky initial history together), far from everything is the same there. Hopping ‘over the pond’ means traveling a large distance both physically and culturally, too. Like you’d expect when going to any new country when you fly abroad.
Redditor TownImmediate9060 went on r/AskReddit and wanted to find out what’s socially acceptable in the US but would be horrifying in the UK. The thread went viral and the responses made us seriously realize the extent of the differences between the two allies. Check out some of the best answers below and remember to upvote your fave ones, dear Pandas.
Healthcare that bankrupts you
Paying more than the price you see on a price tag in a shop due to taxes. WTF just put how much it costs!
Cashiers being forced to stand… give them a chair you masochists
Politicians mentioning religion when campaigning
New mothers going back to work almost immediately after giving birth, because they don’t have paid maternity leave
An $800, four-block ambulance ride.
That whole thing where American kids pledge their allegiance to the flag. That is completely weird and scarily totalitarian to us Brits.
Overworking. It’s rewarded and encouraged in the U.S., but during my time in the U.K. my colleagues were horrified by the long hours and lack of holidays that was the norm in the U.S.
Greeters in supermarkets. Just feels fake.
Driving everywhere.
In the UK it’s perfectly normal to have your kid walk to school and walking to the shops to do your shopping.
Offering full-time employees anything less than 28 days of paid holidays per year – it’s not only socially unacceptable – it’s illegal!
Bragging about how expensive something was.
In the US “this is a $100 shirt” …smug face
In the UK “can you believe I got this whole suit for £25!” …smug face
Labelling the winner of a sports tournament that only your country plays as ‘World Champions’
Calling Football ‘Soccer’
A rubber in England is not the same as a rubber in the US.
Gaps in bathroom stalls
Making tea in a microwave.
When my Brit friends were visiting, they were horrified when the waiter took their credit card to swipe back at the terminal. This made them REALLY uncomfortable.
Cutting lines for things, I’ve seen some people when going to Disney world trying to cut lines for random reasons. Queueing in the uk is like our national sport
Image source: CMDR_omnicognate
My (British) partner & I (American) were in London, running late to meet our friends. Just as we get to the tube station, I see our train has just pulled in; we haul ass across platform and I yell, “HOLD THE DOOR.” Someone does, we make the train, I don’t see a problem. My partner, by contrast, is mortified. This was 4-5 years ago & he is still mortified. Apparently we were meant to just…let the train leave? Without us?? & wait for the next one???
Asking new neighbors, “Have you found a church yet?”
Huge portion sizes. Kids meal in U.S is like a adult meal in U.K.
I was in Japan once and there was a vending machine selling beer outside my hotel room.
So, being British, I bought a can and went to the elevator where I shared an excruciating couple of minutes with two American business men. They were horrified at my early day drinking, and I at their willingness to express this.
As a Brit in the US, this is a fun one!
Pharmaceutical adverts on the TV are still weird af to me
The length and frequency of commercial breaks in general on TV is shocking
Low hanging fruit, but anything relating to child beauty pageants just makes me feel physically sick
Here’s a nice one: taking 20+ minutes to help a complete stranger who is struggling with something. The amount of times a total stranger has stopped to assist me or someone I know? Y’all really make my heart melt!
Spray on cheese
Addressing a stranger as ‘Sir’
Responding to work emails while on leave/vacation.
high fructose corn syrup
Chanting the acronym of your country at any given opportunity.
I don’t know how common it actually is there, but going fucking wild at the cinema during a hugely popular film like Avengers: Endgame or a Star Wars film. There’s a bunch of videos on YouTube of the audience reactions to various big franchise films and I don’t know how anybody lasts more than a few minutes in that room.
When I saw The Force Awakens, like two people half-heartedly cheered when the title screen came up and then someone immediately told them to shut up.
Refuse a drink to a grown-ass taxpaying 20 year old
