The Way This Woman Described Each And Every One Of Her 20 Sled Dogs Is Hilariously Wholesome

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is a legendary annual competition, testing dogs and mushers to the limit for almost 1000 miles across the Alaskan wilderness. Naturally, for such a grueling event, dogs and humans need to be in top condition and well in-tune to each other, much like any sporting team going into battle.
Blair Braverman and her pups have been training hard for this year’s race, which takes place in March. She knows her team inside out, their strengths and weakness, character and quirks. As an author with a passion for the outdoors and a flair for prose, she figured why not introduce her team to the world, and it’s one of the most wholesome things we’ve ever seen.
Image credits: BlairBraverman
Each of her 20-strong crew, of which 14 will be selected for the actual race, has a unique and adorable character, and they come across as far more interesting than the platitudes and cliches you get from most human athletes. Twitter has understandably gone wild for the team, with the posts being liked and shared thousands of times. Scroll down to meet the pups for yourself below, and let us know what you think in the comments!
