Hey Pandas, A Spiritual Question Or Not? (Closed)

You wake up in the middle of the night and decide to go downstairs on a lovely, warm, calm, dark night. You take your phone with you and go outside with your dog, deciding to film your dog running around.
No sooner have you pressed record than a bright light leaves your body and flutters away. The next day, you take a still from the video and enlarge it. It looks like an angel, and you name it “My Little Angel.”A few nights later, you go outside with your dog again, this time with your phone to take a random video.
What you see is a longish, brilliant white light attached to your body, constantly moving as you move in a circle. The light stays attached to your body, constantly shifting.
You tell someone, and they think you’re crazy. You show someone the video, and they think it’s fake.
You wonder if you’re ill and if the light could be energy leaving your body. You also consider whether it has a spiritual meaning. You ask a couple of people who claim to be psychic, but they wonder if it’s fake. If they were psychic, surely they would know, but maybe not!
Your body is alive with energy. At night, while lying in bed, you see the room come alive with little white lights darting around. Your whole body tingles from head to toe.
You close your eyes and meditate, wondering if you could astral project. You think you’ve fallen asleep when suddenly your body jerks awake. Did you leave your body, and the jerking was a return, or was it just involuntary movement?
Whatever is happening, light and energy play a part. You decide to keep all occurrences to yourself, perhaps making a journal of your journey. Maybe you’ll ask a question or two one last time.
Are you crazy? Are you spiritually awakened? Can you harness the energy? Who do you turn to for advice? Can you turn to anyone, or is this a path you must follow alone?
You ask the questions but don’t expect answers.
