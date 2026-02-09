Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama

by

For something that lasts just one day, weddings can come with a jaw-dropping price tag. In the US, wedding planners alone can run anywhere from around $800 for day-of coordination to $25,000+ for full-service planning—numbers that make you want to clutch your wallet.

When one Redditor got engaged, she thought she had a fair solution: ask her sister, who runs a wedding planning business, to help plan her big day for free. After all, she’d been providing her sister with accounting services at no cost for a while, and expected that favor to be returned.

But her sister flat-out refused. Shocked, the bride-to-be decided to turn the tables and give her a taste of her own medicine, sparking a full-blown family drama in the process. Read the full story below.

The woman asked her sister to plan her wedding for free

Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But she refused, and it sparked a messy family drama

Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama

Image credits: Chris Yang / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama

Image credits: Late-Ad-6414

The author shared more details in the comments

Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama

Readers had her back, insisting her response was more than fair

Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama
Bride Threatens To Quit Helping Any Family Member Who Sides With Sister In Wedding Planning Drama

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas! What’s Your Hidden Talent? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Hilarious Things You Have Heard People Say In Their Sleep?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Pretty Sure Hubby Does This On Purpose”: Women Share 55 Infuriating Examples Of Men Being Men (New Pics)
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2026
Artist Creates Cute Drawings Out Of His Own Fingers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Thing Your Pet Does? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Cue The Crying”: Bride Tears Up After Receiving Ruined Wedding Cake, Fixes It Herself
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025