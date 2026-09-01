30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

by

What would procrastination, yoga, tattoos, parenting, algorithms, and everyday frustrations look like if they existed thousands of years ago? That playful collision between the modern world and prehistoric life is at the heart of The Stoned Age, a comic series created by cartoonist Zack Rhodes.

Set among cavemen, dinosaurs, rocks, caves, and very questionable inventions, the series puts familiar situations into a prehistoric setting. The deliberately simple drawings leave plenty of room for the punchlines and absurd scenarios to take center stage.

Scroll down for prehistoric takes on some very modern problems, and upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram

#1

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

#2

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#3

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#4

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#5

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#6

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#7

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#8

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#9

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#10

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#11

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#12

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#13

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#14

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#15

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#16

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#17

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#18

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#19

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#20

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#21

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#22

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#23

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#24

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#25

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#26

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#27

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#28

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#29

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

#30

30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

Image source: _the_stoned_age_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Of The Most Powerful Marvel Villains, As Ranked By You
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
How I Started Drawing Webcomics
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Options Are Slim”: Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Heartbreaking Update On Husband’s Dementia Battle
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is An Embarrassing Thing You Have Done With Friends? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
23 Single-Panel Cartoons Full Of Sharp Humor By Tim Haggerty
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2026
Footage Shows Three Friends In Final Hug Moments Before Being Swept Away In Flood
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025