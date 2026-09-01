30 New Comics By This Artist About Cavemen That Are Way More Modern Than They Look

What would procrastination, yoga, tattoos, parenting, algorithms, and everyday frustrations look like if they existed thousands of years ago? That playful collision between the modern world and prehistoric life is at the heart of The Stoned Age, a comic series created by cartoonist Zack Rhodes.
Set among cavemen, dinosaurs, rocks, caves, and very questionable inventions, the series puts familiar situations into a prehistoric setting. The deliberately simple drawings leave plenty of room for the punchlines and absurd scenarios to take center stage.
Scroll down for prehistoric takes on some very modern problems, and upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#2
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#3
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#4
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#5
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#6
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#7
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#8
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#9
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#10
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#11
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#12
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#13
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#14
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#15
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#16
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#17
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#18
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#19
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#20
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#21
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#22
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#23
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#24
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#25
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#26
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#27
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#28
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#29
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
#30
Image source: _the_stoned_age_
Follow Us