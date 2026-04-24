Only Geography Geniuses Can Name All 30 Countries In This Map Quiz – Prove You’re One

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We’re entering extremely hard territory here…👀

Across 8 map challenges, you’ll need to identify 30 countries in total, along with their bordering nations. These are carefully chosen maps that test your knowledge of world geography and country recognition.

Some regions will feel familiar, while others will be surprisingly tricky… It is more than an easy geography quiz: this is a map quiz challenge designed to push your limits. Now…Can you:

🗺️ Locate Germany on the map?

🗺️ What about Cuba?

🗺️ And Czechia? Can you spot it?

Let’s find out…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only Geography Geniuses Can Name All 30 Countries In This Map Quiz – Prove You’re One

Image credits: Nothing Ahead

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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