For All Mankind Season 5 Release Date, Where To Watch, Cast, Story: Everything Fans Need To Know

The fifth season of For All Mankind premieres this week, with several key cast members returning.
The series has received critical acclaim, with season 5 debuting at a strong 86% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Set in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union landed on the Moon first, it explores an ongoing space race.
Ahead of season 5’s premiere, the series was renewed for a sixth installment, but with a major twist. As a result, fans must be eager to see what lies ahead as the sci-fi drama enters its next chapter.
Here’s everything to know before watching For All Mankind season 5.
When does For All Mankind season 5 premiere?
Image credits: Apple TV
For All Mankind season 5 is scheduled to release on March 27, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. ET.
Like its predecessors, the fifth season is expected to consist of ten episodes, which will be rolled out weekly. New episodes will stream every Friday, with the finale set for May 29, 2026.
On Tuesday (March 24), the series was renewed for a sixth season, which will also serve as its final installment.
Where to watch For All Mankind season 5?
Image credits: Apple TV
The fifth season will stream exclusively on Apple TV. The series is part of the platform’s original lineup, and previous seasons are also available to stream.
A basic subscription to the streamer costs $12.99 per month or $99 per year. The service also offers a free 7-day trial to new users and a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device.
All cast members confirmed for For All Mankind season 5
Image credits: Apple TV
Joel Kinnaman returns as Edward Baldwin, one of NASA’s top astronauts and the primary protagonist.
Sean Kaufman will portray Alex Poletov, the son of Kelly and Alexei, after Ezrah Lin played a younger version of the character in season 4.
Similarly, Ruby Cruz takes over the role of Lily Dale, the daughter of Miles and Amanda, after Piper Rubio portrayed her in the previous season.
Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, and Ines Asserson join as series regulars, playing Celia Boyd, Leonid Polivanov, and A.J. Jarrett, respectively.
Image credits: Apple TV
The other returning cast members include:
The returns of Shantel VanSanten (Karen Baldwin) and Jodi Balfour (Ellen Wilson) remain unconfirmed. Both exited as main cast members after season 3 but made guest appearances in season 4.
What is For All Mankind season 5 about?
Image credits: Apple TV
Season 5 jumps forward a full decade, moving the story into the 2010s. The focus shifts to growing tensions between Earth and the Mars colony, Happy Valley.
An official synopsis for the new season reads:
“Season five of For All Mankind picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist.
“Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system.
“But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.”
For All Mankind is streaming on Apple TV.
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