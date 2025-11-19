Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

by

Today, we’re happy to introduce you to the series by Julia Suits, a cartoonist who, based on her everyday observations, creates clever, thought-provoking cartoons. With a mix of dry humor, wit, and a touch of absurdity, her illustrations offer a fresh perspective on modern life.

Julia’s style blends sharp social commentary with a playful, almost surreal twist, making each cartoon both amusing and insightful. Fans of intelligent humor will appreciate the way she skillfully turns complex ideas into simple yet striking visuals.

Scroll down to enjoy some of her best cartoons, selected for you today!

More info: Instagram | juliasuits.net

#1

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#2

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#3

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#4

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#5

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#6

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#7

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#8

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#9

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#10

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#11

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#12

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#13

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#14

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#15

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#16

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#17

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#18

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#19

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#20

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#21

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#22

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#23

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#24

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#25

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#26

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

#27

Artist Created 27 Comics That Might Make You Laugh, Then Rethink Everything

Image source: jul_suits

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Interior Designer Shares Simple But Brilliant Home Improvement Hacks, Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Young Adult Book And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Enjoy A Last Morbid Meme”: Dutch Woman Has Funny Final Meme Before Undergoing Euthanasia
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Photographed Australia For Over 3 Months And Was Amazed By Its Diversity
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Everybody Compliments You On?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Rubicon 1.13 "You Never Can Win" Review
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.