Fairytales Brought To Life In Our Beloved Kiev

This photo project was created for children and adults who love fairytales. In each photo you can see fabulous Kyiv and its most beautiful places.

The famous Ukrainian celebrities starred as the main characters in our project. Author – Iryna Chorna, photographer – Iryna Dzhul, style – Chervona Vorona, MUA – Julia Sablina, Ann Bogdan, Elena Shcherbakova.

More info: Facebook

#1 Aladdin

#2 Esmeralda

#3 The Little Mermaid

#4 Beauty And The Beast

#5 Rapunzel

#6 Cinderella And The Prince

#7 Alice In Wonderland

#8 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

#9 Little Red Riding Hood

#10 Peter Pan

#11 Gulliver

#12 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (evil Queen)

#13 Thumbelina

#14 Alice In Wonderland

#15 Beauty And The Beast

#16 Mulan

#17 Alice In Wonderland

#18 Robin Hood

#19 The Little Prince

#20 Cinderella And The Prince

#21 Mulan

#22 The Little Prince

#23 Gulliver

#24 The Wondrous Journey Of Nils Holgersson

#25 The Wondrous Journey Of Nils Holgersson

#26 Captain Hook And The Pirates

