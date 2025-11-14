“If Any Personal Good Comes Out Of This Pandemic, It Is This: It’s Payback Time”: Danish Doctor Reveals She’s Excited To Be Able To Give Back To Her Country

John F. Kennedy once famously said: “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” While these words have been used and reused to the point of banality, still, the saying rings true even in these days.
In these shaky and uncertain times, it’s easy to fall into a state of panic, blaming the people, the government, or the health officials. It is human nature that during a global pandemic that seems more and more threatening every day, we tend to overlook the good things and focus on the negative ones. Luckily for us, there are people out there who take time to share their optimistic and positive thoughts with the rest of us. One of these people is a Danish doctor, Emily Cathrine Wenande, whose recent Facebook post inspired not only Danes but the rest of the world as well.
Denmark has proven itself to be a prosperous country socially as well as economically, which attracts a lot of immigrants both from Europe and other parts of the world. Denmark uses the Nordic model, which is comprised of economic and social policies that are typical to other Nordic countries as well (Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway). The model includes a comprehensive welfare state and multi-level collective bargaining. A high percentage of the workforce is unionized while roughly 30% of the workforce is employed by the public sector.
As for healthcare, the Danish system is based on the principles of free and easily accessible care for all. Surprisingly or not, it has been ranked as 34th among the best in the world. “Several factors determine the level of healthcare quality in a particular country,” the World Population Review explains. Firstly, it’s the factor of the care process itself. Then, the accessibility is taken into consideration, and lastly—administrative efficiency, equity, and overall healthcare outcomes are measured when ranking countries (by the way, the U.S. was ranked 37th).
Free public healthcare for all Denmark’s citizens and residents allows them to access routine check-ups, examinations, specialist or emergency care, and home nursing for free. While there are some services—for example, dental care or psychotherapy— that aren’t covered for adults, the majority of them still are for people under 18. Then, there are some services such as medication or psychotherapy, that can be partially subsidized by the government.
In return for free healthcare, the Danes pay for them with their taxes with the country spending about 11 percent of its GDP on health care. While there are certain disadvantages to their public health system, a survey done last year shows that the majority of respondents were satisfied with the care they received and have confidence in the system in general.
Emily’s now-viral post has struck a chord with many people, especially Danes. Many were calling the doctor a “true hero” for viewing the current situation as an opportunity to give back to her country and its people. “Sending all of you in the front strength and endurance. Thanks for you guys,” one Danish person comments. “Thank you for this honest text which is true for most European social countries. It’s time to pay back or at least thank the elder generations for our wellbeing,” someone adds in English.
