Sinead Cusack has been acting professionally for more than 50 years. During that time, she has become one of the most well-known Irish actresses of her generation. The journey hasn’t always been easy, but Sinead has proven to be the kind of person who doesn’t let anything stand in her way. She has built a very impressive resume and she’s gotten the chance to work with lots of talented people in the process. After being on a bit of a hiatus since 2019, Sinead will be returning to the screen in 2022 in a major way. She has a role in two upcoming projects including an HBO series called The Baby. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sinead Cusack.
1. She Comes From a Family of Actors
The fact that Sinead chose to pursue a career as an actress isn’t surprising considering the fact that she has been surrounded by actors her entire life. Both of her parents were actors and so are her siblings. She even has a niece named Megan Cusack who is also an actress.
2. Her Father Told Her She Would Be A Failure in Theater
Since both of Sinead’s parents were actors, you’d think they’d be supportive of her choice to become one as well. However, her father didn’t have confidence that she would be successful on stage. According to an article from Independent, Sinead’s father told her, “You might do alright in film and television, but you’ll never succeed as a classical actress. You haven’t got the equipment”. Little did he know, he was absolutely wrong.
3. She’s An Award Winner
No matter how talented an actor is, the success of their careers is typically measured by the number of awards they’ve won. That said, Sinead’s career is definitely going to down as a success. She has won several awards over the years including a Critics’ Circle Award for Best Actress in 1999 and an Irish Times Theatre Awards for Best Actress in 2015. She has also been nominated for two Tony Awards.
4. She Has Over 80 Acting Credits
Throughout her career, Sinead has found a level of consistency that many actors can only dream of and she has the resume to prove it. According to her IMDB page, Sinead currently has 85 acting credits which include the three projects that have yet to be released.
5. She Isn’t Into Social Media
Social media is the first place that most people look when they want to learn more about a celebrity. Unfortunately for Sinead’s fans, though, social media isn’t her thing. From what we know, she doesn’t have verified accounts on any platforms. This isn’t too surprising, however, considering that she’s a pretty private person.
6. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Sinead doesn’t just want to use her platform to keep people entertained, she also wants to do her part to make the world a better place. She has been affiliated with a group called Burma Campaign UK which is an organization that campaigns for human rights in Burma.
7. She’s A Wife and Mother
Not only has Sinead accomplished a lot in her career, but things have also gone well in her personal life. She has been married to actor Jeremy Irons since 1978. The two have two children together including a son named Max Irons who is an actor. Maz is probably best known for his role in the TV series Condor.
8. She’s Done Voice Work
Sinead has spent the majority of her career doing live-action work, but she’s also done a little bit of voice work. At the moment, she has three voice credits including one in an upcoming movie called Guerrilla. It’ll be interesting to see if she decides to get more involved in voice acting in the years to come.
9. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
With the family that she comes from, it goes without saying that Sinead is a natural-born performer. What we don’t know, though, is whether or not she has done to any formal acting training. None of the information on her mentions that she studied acting in college or that she has worked with any acting coaches.
10. She Isn’t Afraid to Get a Little Political
Sinead isn’t only passionate about human rights, she also has an interest in politics and she isn’t shy about sharing where she falls when it comes to certain political issues. Both she and her husband have donated to the British Labour Party and they also signed a pledge to boycott Israel that was created by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.