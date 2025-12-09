Simon Helberg: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Simon Helberg

December 9, 1980

Los Angeles, California, US

45 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Simon Helberg?

Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor, comedian, and musician known for his precise comedic timing. His versatile performances have earned him a devoted audience across various platforms.

He rose to public attention playing Howard Wolowitz on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The long-running series garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim throughout its twelve seasons.

Early Life and Education

Born in Los Angeles, California, Simon Maxwell Helberg grew up in an artistic household. His father, Sandy Helberg, was an actor, and his mother, Harriet Helberg, worked as a casting director.

Helberg attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica before enrolling at New York University. There, he honed his acting skills at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships

Simon Maxwell Helberg is married to actress and producer Jocelyn Towne, whom he wed in 2007. Their unique love story even inspired a film they co-directed.

The couple shares two children, daughter Adeline and son Wilder Towne Helberg. They maintain a private family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights

Simon Maxwell Helberg achieved widespread recognition for his role as Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory, a beloved sitcom running from 2007 to 2019. This performance earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award.

Beyond television, Helberg impressed critics with his classical piano playing as Cosmé McMoon in the film Florence Foster Jenkins. This compelling role garnered him a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Signature Quote

“I try to act with my whole body and, for better or worse, this is the face that’s attached to it.”

