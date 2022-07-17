“Signs” Turns 20 In 2022

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since Signs hit theaters. The movie was a smash hit and is still considered one of the best horror movies of all time. It’s no surprise that it spawned so many memes and has become a cult classic. For those who need to remember what the movie is exactly about, here’s a brief description of the film’s plot: Signs is about a family who lives on a farm in Pennsylvania. The father, played by Mel Gibson, is a former Episcopal priest who has lost his faith. His wife has died, and he’s raising his two children alone. One night, strange crop circles start appearing in the fields around their farm. As the family starts to investigate, they realize that aliens are responsible for the crop circles. They also realize that the aliens are planning to invade Earth. The family must find a way to stop the aliens before it’s too late. Signs has been mostly positively reviewed during its premiere. In These Times wrote about the film: “Signs is a tense experience; even the opening credits lunge at your throat with orchestral shrieks. It may one day reveal itself as a minor classic, a new Invasion of the Body Snatchers for the manufactured scare of its day. Both films accrue suggestiveness in local miniature; if Thornton Wilder ever staged an intimate version of Independence Day, it would probably look a lot like this.” Time Out wrote: “Shyamalan is technically a superb film-maker, for all that he’s picked up most of his tricks from Spielberg and Hitchcock. The teasing first hour or so tingles with eerie suggestion and ominous disquiet. The film gets darker as the weight of what’s transpiring hits home. The climax is pure horror – basement black. Of course, they blow it, big time. The denouement’s an embarrassment and you hate yourself for being sucked in. But Mel did warn us.”
In 2022, Signs will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and we think it should be rewatched then. Here are 5 reasons why you should revisit this classic film in 2022.
It’s a classic M. Night Shyamalan movie
Shyamalan is known for his twist endings, and Signs is no exception. The ending of the movie will definitely leave you thinking. In Signs, Shyamalan uses his filmmaking talents to create a tense and suspenseful movie that will have you on the edge of your seat. One can even argue that Signs is one of Shyamalan’s better movies.
Watch it for Mel Gibson’s performance
Mel Gibson gives an outstanding performance as the father in Signs. He brings a lot of emotion to the role, and his scenes with the aliens are particularly memorable. While Gibson is more popularly known for his action persona in movies, his performance in Signs shows that he is a very versatile actor. One reason Gibson performed well in Signs is that he was able to draw on his own experiences as a father. He has said in interviews that he based his character’s relationship with his children on his own relationship with his kids. Another reason is that he was able to tap into his dark side for the role. Gibson has said that he had to access a “dark place” inside of himself to play the character, and it definitely shows on screen.
The cast is amazing
The cast of Signs includes some very talented actors. Joaquin Phoenix, Rory Culkin, and Abigail Breslin all give great performances. The cast also includes Shyamalan himself, who has a small but memorable role. Breslin, in particular, is great as the daughter who is trying to deal with her mother’s death and her father’s loss of faith. Her acting, considering her young age, is top-notch and she definitely holds her own against the more experienced actors in the cast.
It’s Chris Stuckmann’s favorite movie of all time
Yes, you read that right. Signs is YouTube personality and film critic Chris Stuckmann’s favorite movie of all time. In his video essay on the movie, he talks about how much he loves the movie and why it’s so important to him. If you’re a fan of Stuckmann, then you should definitely check out his video on Signs. It’s a great watch and will make you appreciate the movie even more.
It’s positively reviewed
Despite what some people may say, Signs is actually a pretty well-reviewed movie. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 73% fresh rating. That’s not too shabby for a 20-year-old movie. The consensus on the site is that “Signs is creepy and suspenseful, but ultimately relies too heavily on plot twists to deliver its payoffs.” One reason critics loved Signs is that it’s different from other alien movies that were out at the time. Most alien movies up to that point had been about humans fighting back against aliens, but Signs is more about how a family deals with the knowledge that aliens are real and might be coming to Earth. Another reason is that the movie is just plain suspenseful. There are plenty of jump scares and suspenseful scenes to keep you on your toes.
It features Pennsylvanian rural scenery
If you’re a fan of Pennsylvania, then you’ll love the rural setting of Signs. The movie was actually filmed in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and it’s one of the reasons the movie looks so realistic. The scenery is beautiful, and it definitely adds to the suspense of the movie. The unending fields provided a beautiful background for what would be edge-of-your-seat storytelling.
It’s a classic alien film
Last but not least, Signs is just a classic alien film. If you’re a fan of the genre, then this movie is definitely for you. It’s one of the most well-known alien movies out there, and it’s definitely a must-watch. Even if you’re not a fan of alien movies, you should still give this one a chance. It’s a great movie with a lot to offer. If you have always had an interest in aliens and binged X-Files during its time on air, then you surely would have loved Signs.
It’s a good family movie
While Signs is a horror movie, it’s also a good family movie. It’s appropriate for kids, but still has enough scares to satisfy adults. The film has something for everyone and is a great choice if you’re looking for a good movie to watch with the family.