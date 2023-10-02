The Life and Times of Sienna Princess Wilson

Sienna Princess Wilson is the first child of the couple – football quarterback Russell Wilson and R&B singer Ciara. Wilson was born into wealth and fame and has always had the spotlight on her. Her parents have also created the best home surrounded by love for Wilson and her siblings to grow.
Sienna Princess Wilson has one brother while another child is expected to join the family soon. She also has an older half-brother from her mother’s previous relationship with rapper Future. While Wilson was born to two talented people, she has yet to show any interest in her parents’ crafts. She is currently enjoying her childhood filled with much love and happiness.
Sienna Princess Wilson’s Parents Announced Her Birth With an Endearing Instagram Post
Sienna Princess Wilson was born on April 28, 2017, as the first child Russell Wilson and Ciara share. Her parents took to Instagram the next day to share the news with a photo of a pregnant Ciara sitting on a beach captioned “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.” The post also dropped details about her birth, including the time, date, and weight of the newborn.
Her middle name comes from her mother whose middle name is also Princess. Since she was born, it has been years of sweet parenting moments with her parents. Sienna Princess Wilson has made several appearances on her parents’ social media pages. Among the most adorable moments is a 2020 video of little Wilson getting her hair styled by her father while they listened to a worship song. Ciara also captured and shared the moment she helped her daughter pull a loose tooth out. “Today, we will pull out my tooth! My name is Sienna, and here’s my mom. Her first name is Ciara, but I call her ‘Mom,” Sienna explained in the video.
Inside Sienna Princess Wilson’s Epic Sixth Birthday Party
To celebrate Sienna Princess Wilson at six, Russell Wilson took to Instagram with a heartfelt message. “You are the sweetest, smartest, kindest, and the funniest little girl in the world. You are just like your Momma! I never knew Jesus would bless me with 2 miracles to love and take care of His perfect gifts! Daddy & Mommy love you so much! 6 Years of just overflow and gratitude. I love you for the joy you bring Sienna. Daddy always has got you!”
Sienna Princess Wilson marked her sixth anniversary with a dream birthday party. It was a ninja-themed party filled with rubber snakes for the kids to play with. Inflatable slides and castles, as well as painting boards, were also in place for outdoor games at the party. What’s more, Wilson and her friend got a ninja training course to mark the day. Perhaps the climax of her big day was when Sienna Wilson got a $100 note from her mother before opening her presents.
All About Sienna Princess Wilson’s Celebrity Family
Sienna Princess Wilson was born into fame. Her father, Russell Carrington Wilson, is an American football quarterback who plays for the Denver Broncos of the National Football League (NFL). The NFL star is considered among the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. He was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year after tying Peyton Manning’s record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie at the time. Russell has been named to nine Pro Bowls in an illustrious career that kicked off in 2012.
Aside from her celebrated football player dad, Sienna Princess Wilson also has with a talented mom. Ciara Princess Wilson is an American singer, songwriter, businesswoman, dancer, model, and actress who rose to fame with her debut album, “Goodies.” The album was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), winning two Grammy Award nominations. In a career that spans over two decades, Ciara has received many awards, including a Grammy Award, two BET Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards. She is also a recipient of the Woman of the Year award from Billboard Women in Music.
Sienna Princess Wilson also has lovely siblings to share her childhood memories with. While she was born as the first child of her parents, Wilson is the second child of her mother who has a son with rapper Future. Ciara was engaged to the rapper but called off the engagement because of his infidelity. The union produced Sienna Wilson’s older half-brother Future Zahir. Wilson also has a little brother, Win Harrison Wilson – born on July 23, 2020. her parents are expecting their third child together and Ciara’s fourth child altogether.