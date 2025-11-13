Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

The majority of us have probably already seen or at least heard of the HBO series, Chernobyl. The show was acclaimed by critics and scored a rating of 9.7 stars out of 10 on IMDB, making it the highest-rated TV show on the platform. Many view the series as a TV masterpiece, which was loosely based on Voices of Chernobyl, a book written by Belarusian Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich. In addition to this, people who have lived in the former Soviet Union are praising the creators of Chernobyl for putting enough effort to recreate the chain of events and the environment itself as accurately as possible. Recently, a video essayist Thomas Flight made a fascinating video that does a side by side comparison of the footage from the series with the real videos that were captured during the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster. Scroll down below to see the screenshots from real as well as fictional footage and don’t forget to vote for the best of then and now!

More info: Thomas Flight

#1

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#2

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#3

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#4

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#5

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#6

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#7

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#8

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#9

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#10

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#11

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#12

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#13

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#14

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#15

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#16

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#17

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#18

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

#19

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

#20

Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)

Image source: Thomas Flight

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
