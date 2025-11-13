People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza

by

You meet so many devils while working in customer service, they make you appreciate all the nice people in your life. This client, however, gets it. They know that such a thing as a human error exists, and they accept the possibility of receiving the worse end of it. That being said, of course, they weren’t happy to receive a massacre of a pizza delivered to them. But they were happy to talk about it. And the new delivery guy will probably remember the conversation they had with his boss for a very, very long time. Scroll down to check out the viral exchange!

People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza

People had a lot to say about this funny situation

People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza
People Are Laughing At The Way This Boss ‘Punished’ His New Driver For Destroying Customer’s Pizza

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
45 Pictures Of The Weirdest Things People Saw On The Road
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Changed My Drawing Style Because Of An Accidental Sketching Mistake
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Bonsai Skulls Bring The Dead To Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Minimalistic Representation Of The Se7en Deadly Sins
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Use Ballpoint Pen To Create These Drawings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This American Tourist Went To Japan And Decided To Photograph Badly Translated English Shirts
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.