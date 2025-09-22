Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Photographer Amanda Jones has been taking dog photos for twenty years. The Massachusetts resident was inspired to put together this photo series of dog portraits, Dog Years: Faithful Friends Then & Now, by her dachshund, Lily, who passed away during the making of the book. The book features before and after photos of numerous family pets along with comments from their owners.
“Some adorable puppies don’t seem to age at all, yet others show the signs quite openly in their eyes, their jowls, and their gray hair,” Jones told the Daily Mail. “It is this semblance of ourselves and our souls in the old dogs’ eyes that gives us such a deep connection with them. One thing that remains constant is the love people and these cute dogs have for each other. That does not change, no matter how many dog years go by.”
Fred: 2 years & 10 years
Maddy: 5 years & 10 years
Lily: 8 months & 15 years
Copper: 3 years & 10 years
Maddie and Ellie: 7 and 6 years & 14 and 13 years
Rufus: 6 months & 13 years
Kayden and Brodie: 11 months and 5 years & 7 and 12 years
Abigale: 4 months & 8 years
Poppy: 1 year & 7 years
Sydney and Savannah: 16 and 5 months & 10 and 9 years
Audrey: 3 years & 12 years
Briscoe: 1 year & 10 years
Corbet: 2 years & 11 years
