Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

by

Photographer Amanda Jones has been taking dog photos for twenty years. The Massachusetts resident was inspired to put together this photo series of dog portraits, Dog Years: Faithful Friends Then & Now, by her dachshund, Lily, who passed away during the making of the book. The book features before and after photos of numerous family pets along with comments from their owners.

“Some adorable puppies don’t seem to age at all, yet others show the signs quite openly in their eyes, their jowls, and their gray hair,” Jones told the Daily Mail. “It is this semblance of ourselves and our souls in the old dogs’ eyes that gives us such a deep connection with them. One thing that remains constant is the love people and these cute dogs have for each other. That does not change, no matter how many dog years go by.”

More info: amandajones.com | dogyears.strikingly.com | Facebook | Twitter (h/t: freshamericanstyle)

Fred: 2 years & 10 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Maddy: 5 years & 10 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Lily: 8 months & 15 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Copper: 3 years & 10 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Maddie and Ellie: 7 and 6 years & 14 and 13 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Rufus: 6 months & 13 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Kayden and Brodie: 11 months and 5 years & 7 and 12 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Abigale: 4 months & 8 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Poppy: 1 year & 7 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Sydney and Savannah: 16 and 5 months & 10 and 9 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Audrey: 3 years & 12 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Briscoe: 1 year & 10 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

Corbet: 2 years & 11 years

Heartmelting Pics Of Aging Dogs Show Them Grow From Puppyhood To Old Age

If you like these photos, you can buy this book on Amazon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ranking All Four Seasons of Black Sails
3 min read
May, 15, 2018
Is Gravity Falls An Overrated Show?
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2021
A Few Things You Don’t Know about Blue Bloods Star Bridget Moynahan
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2016
Stephen Colbert’s Roast for the 2008 Spina Bifida Association
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2017
How The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Pregnancy Pact Came to Be
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2020
Yellowstone Universe TV Shows Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.