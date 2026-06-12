40 Moments That Made Cats Realize They Can Shred Everything Around Them And Still Be Good Kitties

In my honest opinion, the dating scene is really bad these days, and it makes me feel that I don’t mind ending up being the crazy cat lady in my old days. After all, entertainment and laughter are guaranteed when you have felines in your life.
Whether playing or just being themselves, these fluffballs pull off crazy shenanigans. However, you can’t help but love them even when they destroy your stuff. These hoomans also caught their kitties shredding things and had to share the masterpieces with everyone. Scroll down and check them out to enjoy a good laugh!
More info: Reddit
#1 Hobbies? Boxcutter
Image source: Mission_Light_183
#2 The Lioness Is Thirsty For Blood
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#3 I Think Stapler Might Be Understating His Tendencies…
Image source: Seaponi
No matter how much stuff kitties destroy, their parents can’t help but love them and constantly gush over them. However, did you know that this bond between felines and their hoomans is pretty old? Research says that it all started in the Fertile Crescent when humans first began farming and storing grain.
Naturally, all that seed attracted a ton of mice, which lured wildcats looking for an easy snack. The most laid-back cats realized that sticking around humans meant a steady food supply, which basically kicked off their journey to becoming our roommates. By about 3,700 years ago, they were officially part of the neighborhood.
However, it was ancient Egypt, around 2,900 years ago, where cats reached celebrity status. They were closely linked to the goddess Bastet, treated as sacred royalty, and even bred in temples. In fact, they were so loved that their owners had them mummified just so they could hang out together in the afterlife.
#4 Glad My Cat Isn’t The Only Weirdo
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#5 I Guess Straight Sides Aren’t Her Thing, So She’s Going For A Frilly, More Feminine Look
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#6 The Purrforator
Image source: PostModernPost
Experts believe that cats basically started their campaign for world domination back in 31 BC when Rome took over Egypt. They quickly wriggled their way into Roman hearts, and from there, they slowly conquered the rest of Europe. Later on, these fluffballas also hitched rides on ships with Christopher Columbus and the Mayflower Pilgrims, officially securing their spot in America.
For generations, cats weren’t just sitting around looking cute, as they had a serious job doing pest control. In fact, they were so good at it that by the turn of the 20th century, the U.S. Post Office actually put cats on the official payroll to protect mail and packages from rodents.
While they were busy working, they were also stealing our hearts. By 1895, New Yorkers were so obsessed that they hosted the very first competitive cat show. By the time World War I wrapped up, they had become as close to people as their own blood relatives.
#7 His Birthday Gift A Month Ago To Now. His Brother Is A Stapler And Destroys Everything. Last Pic Is The Stapler
Image source: ChokeMeVader678
#8 “It Was Like This When I Found It”
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#9 Was Told To Come Here For My Grinding Mill Of A Cat
Image source: Icy-Independent5068
Honestly, even though so many cats live with us, I still wonder if they’re actually fully domesticated. Unlike dogs, felines basically chose to move in with us on their own terms. Real, intentional domestication mostly only happened with pedigree cats, and they’re just a tiny fraction of the cat world.
While their lifestyle has changed a lot today, biologically, they’re pretty much the same wild animals they were thousands of years ago. They have a reputation for being a bit distant and aloof, but they can be absolute darlings once they warm up to you. Science even backs this up, showing that having a cat around can seriously lower your stress, anxiety, and blood pressure.
#10 Still Habitable For Map
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#11 I Will Chomp My Way Out!
Image source: Temporary-Judgment
#12 Nope. No Idea Who Did That
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Sometimes, hoomans can get confused as to why their feline is suddenly in destructive mode. However, researchers state that it’s totally normal. The main reasons they scratch or shred things are sharpening their claws, marking territory, security, and alleviating boredom.
Researchers elaborate that rather than getting angry or reprimanding your cat, providing an alternative place to scratch and having access to mental stimulation can help. However, if it’s incessant and you notice that it’s causing pain to your kitty, then it’s time to take a small trip to the vet.
#13 My Little Froot Batt
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#14 Instructions Unclear. Attempting To Staple Dog Food
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#15 Stapled So Hard, It Got Stuck On His Lip 😸
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Well, one thing’s for sure: when kitties shred out of boredom, they create the most iconic art pieces, and this list is proof enough. All that talk about felines reminded me of my bestie’s notorious cat, Luna. It’s definitely entertaining to watch her get creative when she shreds through stuff.
Anyway, dear readers, that’s it from our end as we leave you to peruse the remaining list and let the cats entertain you with their shredding. If you have instances of your feline acting the same way, feel free to share your stories with us in the comments!
#16 Yomi, The Box Installion Artist
Image source: Nocturnalux
#17 Chomp
Image source: Amag140696
#18 I Think I Adopted A Chainsaw
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#19 Does Staplering Slippers Count Here? 🤣
Image source: Anuki_iwy
#20 Charlie’s New Project
Image source: TanaFey
#21 A Menace To Society
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#22 Bean (6) Got Compliments From The Vet For Her Great Teeth
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#23 I Was Told My Void Belongs Here
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#24 I Was Told To Post Charlie Here
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#25 Professional Shredder
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#26 Stapled Flip Flops
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#27 She Is Destroying Her New Costco
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#28 Staple/Shredder Combo
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#29 Chilling Post Staple
Image source: SexySlush
#30 Cosmo Has Done His Stapling Duty For The Day, And Now It’s Time For Dreams Of Stapling Tomorrow
Image source: Perky214
#31 She Loves The Plastic
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#32 The Stapler And His Handiwork 🧡
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#33 He Cromchin’ A Cromchy Bag Of Cromchy Candy
Image source: KittyMimi
#34 Just Some Casual Stapling 📦
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#35 Stapling Chair?
Image source: pointless-art
#36 Rip My Yoga Mat
Image source: Ambitious_Studio_646
#37 Of Course He Has To Staple His New House!
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#38 Maximum Overdrive And His Box Habit
Image source: Leading_Funny5802
#39 Caught Her Red Handed ‼️
Image source: youruncleviv
#40 Pineapple Staple
Image source: scarponiyikes
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