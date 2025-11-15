30 New Comics That Show The Funny Differences Between Different Countries And Languages

Those that travel know that the greatest souvenirs are not tacky trinkets or overpriced memorabilia, but the stories, trivia, and memories. Some people love to travel so much that they’ve amassed a wealth of knowledge about other countries and their experiences there, and naturally, they share them to anyone that wants to listen. Which is most of the time, because many people find these facts interesting. One of such people is Malachi Ray Rempen, a half-American, half-German born in Switzerland (that’s about as international as a birth can get), who creates comics about the things he’s seen and heard about many other cultures, their language, and customs. Considering how sensitive the topic is, the author of the comics does pretty well to avoid sounding rude or negative, and portrays his insights in a funny way. Funnily enough, the United States, the leader of the free world, is the most frequent butt of the joke, but that’s alright, as Americans are usually able to take some banter. Anyway, here’s the “Itchy Feet” comic about “Travel and Language,” as the title describes.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | itchyfeetcomic.com | tinyview.com
#1
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#2
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#3
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#4
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#5
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#6
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#7
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#8
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#9
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#10
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#11
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#12
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#13
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#14
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#15
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#16
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#17
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#18
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#19
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#20
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#21
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#22
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#23
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#24
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#25
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#26
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#27
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#28
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#29
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
#30
Image source: itchyfeetcomic
Follow Us