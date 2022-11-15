Should There Be a Black Panther 3?

It’s important to note that whatever’s going to be said in this article is opinion and that if there is a Black Panther 3 to be made, then it’s going to happen, no matter what it said. But on that note, let’s say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kind of makes a bold statement that is tough to capitalize on since it would appear that this idea is repeating an ideal that has lasted throughout a couple of movies and even a streaming episode on Disney+ where Okoye shouts it before being killed by a zombified Scarlet Witch. Okay, we get it. Wakanda Forever, a proud nation, will always be there and will always be defended by a culture that hasn’t had to interact with the world to the outside world and yet will gladly downplay it as being somehow lesser because of the lack of technological advancements. That’s kind of like a gifted individual looking down on someone that’s worked their butt off for what they have rather than admitting that everyone moves at a pace that’s comfortable for their needs.
In short, the Black Panther movies have, thus far, made it clear that Wakanda is the most technological nation in the MCU…that’s great, really. The only problem here is that their lack of involvement with the outside world is bound to make them an anomaly that everyone is going to want a piece of, even if people are bound to go about getting it in the wrong way. At this point, a third movie feels as though it would be a return to the idea of the first movie but with a lot more restrictions and stipulations. So maybe a third movie isn’t a great idea.
The box office numbers are going to decide this one since it already sounds as though Coogler and his backers are ready to go.
One can easily guess that Ryan Coogler and those who are backing him are just waiting on the word to get moving forward since it would appear that the director isn’t ready to stop yet. But considering that the box office returns are already proving to be positive, while the comments and reviews are kind of back and forth, it’s easy to think that the next movie will be made eventually and that events from the second movie will be furthered in order to keep some level of continuity. Chadwick Boseman’s passing left a huge hole in the story that couldn’t be filled apparently, since the lame idea that was used to explain the Black Panther’s death was apparently all that the writers could come up with, rather than a truly heroic demise that might have made it possible for Wakanda to hold their heads up, and for Shuri to change her way of thinking. Don’t worry; I won’t be adding a ton of spoilers at this time. I’ll save that for the actual movie review.
A third movie feels as though it might be desired in order to put the older generation of the MCU to rest.
It’s been noted more than once that references to the heroes and other characters that raised the MCU up to what it currently is have been mentioned with everything from mild reverence to outright scorn and ridicule. While there are references that have made honorable mention to those who have come before, it’s become almost common to hear one or more characters badmouthing those who made the current world of the MCU possible in one way or another. She-Hulk was heard doing this throughout the entirety of her first season, and it would appear that Black Panther would likely start to do the same thing or would continue to rely heavily upon the narrative that was created in the first movie. No matter how one wants to say this, it feels as though the third movie would end up leaning heavily on the first movie while claiming not to need that kind of help.
It’s possible that a third movie might see Wakanda and Talokan become a worldwide threat.
Honestly, it doesn’t feel as though Coogler would want things to go in this direction, but if the idea was to see Namor and Shuri bring their nations together to protect the from the outside world and nations that want to exploit them for their vibranium, it’s very likely that they would end up looking like the villains, or the misunderstood protagonists that are simply trying to save their countries as the ‘evil’ world powers attempt to do whatever they can to obtain their natural resources. This type of narrative has been seen before, but it paints a picture of the type of oppression that leaves no heroes and creates only villains who are willing to do anything and everything to impose their will. If Talokan and Wakanda did remain allies in a third movie, it does feel that people might have an issue with thinking that the two nations are being oppressed when they have more than enough strength and technology to repel pretty much anyone if they so desired.
A third movie might continue to help the MCU to erode.
Whether people want to admit it or not, the MCU is changing, and it’s not always for the better, no matter what the box office says. The edge that the MCU started out with has been noticeably dulled, and the movies and shows that have been released in the last few years have proven it. A third movie would need to bring that edge back in a big way, or it would continue the constant erosion that has yet to cease.