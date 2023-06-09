How Shaun of the Dead Subverted the Horror Genre

Who knew a movie about a slacker and a salesman fighting off crazed zombies would change the horror genre as we know it? On the surface, Shaun of the Dead is a simple enough concept that mixes witty humor and scares all in one. However, the reason the Edgar Wright feature is such a benchmark in the world of horror is that it completely deviates from the known formula of zombie movies.
The Established Rules Of Zombie Films
Speaking about the beginning of zombie movies, Victor Halperin’s White Zombie has the honor of being the first-ever zombie film. The 1932 feature was based on The Magic Island by William Seabrook. The overall premise is about a young woman’s transformation into a zombie at the hands of an evil voodoo master. Bela Lugosi portrays a white voodoo master named Murder Legendre. He uses his Haitian sugar cane mill with the hypnotized help of an army of zombies.
White Zombie introduces the key element that remains vital in the genre as we know it today. That’s the concept of a human being dying and then transforming into an undead creature. George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead further helped define the rules of zombie movies. It comprised slow, plodding, undead humans with a thirst for human flesh. The only way they could be killed was with a bullet to the brain.
As time went by, the genre continued to grow and evolve, thanks mostly to Romero. However, Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later would not only revitalize the genre itself. It also set a new standard of what zombie movies should be. Instead of slow-moving zombies, the 2002 feature made them fast. However, it just wasn’t the scares and gore that made this such a strong film.
Shaun Of The Dead Flips The Genre
28 Days Later does an excellent job with character development. That simple scene of Jim, Hannah, Selena, and Frank shopping at the supermarket was crucial in showcasing a different side of the gang. In a nutshell, it made them likable. This especially did wonders for Selena’s character, who came across as cold and ruthless earlier on in the film. Seeing her smile and express her love for chocolate made her relatable in a way that audiences could connect with her as a human being.
Shaun of the Dead completely flips the genre on its head with a humorous tone at the forefront. The 2004 feature does a superb job of never playing down the dangers these zombies pose. In one of the movie’s most renowned moments, the titular character sets out to buy an ice cream cone and diet soda. At the time, London is nearly a ghost town except for a few zombies here and there.
The clever thing about the scene is how oblivious Shaun is the entire time. There are people running about, scared for their lives. Bloody prints on a glass door. He even comes face to face with a zombie in the convenience store but remains absolutely oblivious. The great thing here is how the humor never undercuts the seriousness of the situation.
Shaun Of The Dead Does An Excellent Job Of Honoring The Genre While Crafting It’s Own Voice
Needless to say, this is in total contrast to 28 Days Later. Jim wakes up in a London hospital that’s been ravaged by the zombie virus. However, nothing about his situation is played for laughs. The entire scene with him searching through London is supposed to highlight how the world has become a desolate wasteland. Shaun of the Dead manages to take a similar stab at this moment and flip it in a way that does two things. It honors the zombie premise but keeps the comedic tone displayed throughout the film.
Since Shaun of the Dead honors the zombie premise, the death of Shaun’s mom holds tons of weight. That’s mostly because it helps viewers understand the nature of the story. However, scenes like Dianne giving a lecture on how to act like a zombie while one is impaled nearby highlight the playful nature that makes the feature stand out. More importantly, Edgar Wright never forgets to develop his characters in a unique manner. Shaun and Ed are billed as slackers who don’t have much meaning in life. That’s in contrast to most protagonists in zombie films. It’s safe to say they aren’t portrayed as dim-witted losers without ambition.
With the zombie invasion, Wright uses these character qualities to bring out the comedic nature of the film. It’s interesting to see the two men change by the time they get to Winchester. The zombies challenge them to grow up and drop their normal lazy habits. Shaun of the Dead doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it takes a fun stab at several tropes without copying from better movies. The Edgar Wright feature achieves the meta-feat of being scary, funny, original, and heart-wrenching. It’s a movie that will always stand the test of time in the world of horror.