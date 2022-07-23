Seven Stars Who Turned Down Huge Roles

Being typecast is a major fear for many celebrities. While there are some who don’t mind playing the same type of character their entire career – hello, Adam Sandler – there are others who want nothing less. Many stars want to show their range by taking on roles that are nothing like the others. They want to be diverse enough to take on anything. However, there is something to be said for stars who take on a role and are always remembered for it. For example, Alicia Silverstone will always be Cher Horowitz from Clueless. Adam Sandler will always be the Water Boy. There are just some stars who take on a great role that they’re always remembered for it. There are also some stars who turn down roles that end up being the biggest roles imaginable. Which of your favorite characters were actually offered to a completely different actor or actress?
Christina Applegate as Elle Woods?
We love Christina Applegate. Who doesn’t love her? She’s an icon. She is Kelly Bundy. However, she was offered the role of Elle Woods in the movie Legally Blonde. She turned down the role, and we are not going to lie – we are glad she did. We cannot imagine anyone else in the role of Elle Woods. Reese Witherspoon is the only actress we can imagine in this role, and we are so glad she got the job when Applegate turned it down.
Will Smith as Neo?
Fans of The Matrix don’t love the idea. When the movie first came out so many years ago, no one could imagine anything other than seeing Keanu Reeves as the main character. He’s the ideal candidate for the role. Will Smith is a talented actor who does so many things well, but this role simply was not made for him.
John Travolta as Forrest Gump?
There is only one Forrest Gump, and that is Tom Hanks. There simply is not another human on the planet capable of taking on this role, and we refuse to imagine anyone else doing it. However, the iconic role was initially offered to another major motion picture star. John Travolta, thankfully, turned down the role of Gump. While we imagine he’d have done a lovely job, it wouldn’t be the same.
Gwyneth Paltrow as Rose?
Is there a Titanic without Kate Winslet? No, is the simple answer. There is no one else we could imagine playing the very proper Rose DeWitt Bukater opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. This is the classic example of a time when Hollywood got it wrong by asking a blonde to play a role. There is no way that Paltrow would have given this role the same depth and magic Winslet did.
Julia Roberts as Viola De Lesseps?
We want to throw this one in here because despite how it sounds in the paragraph above, we do enjoy the work done by Gwyneth Paltrow (just not in Titanic). She is Viola De Lesseps in Shakespeare in love. There is not another actress in the world better for the role, but no one realized that until after the film was made. The people behind casting wanted to see Julia Roberts take the role. Thankfully, she said no.
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Matt Damon in Brokeback Mountain?
The late, great Heath Ledger and the talented Jake Gyllenhaal are everything in this movie. They are the movie. We cannot imagine anyone more perfect for the roles of Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, yet the people in casting wanted to see a few other people take on the roles instead. They asked Brad Pitt. He turned it down. They reached out to Leonardo DiCaprio, and he turned it down. Then they asked Matt Damon. Thankfully, he also turned it down. Talented as they all are, they are not these characters.
Burt Reynolds as Edward Lewis?
To borrow former American Idol judge Randy Jackson’s favorite phrase, it’s a no from us, dawg. No one other than Richard Gere was meant to play Julia Roberts’ wealthy love interest in Pretty Woman. It would never work. The late Reynolds is handsome and polished, but – and we apologize for this one – he is no Richard Gere. No one is Richard Gere despite the fact they might all wish they were.
Can you imagine any of your favorite movies or characters with a different cast? It’s easy to say no, though there are so many talented actors and actresses in the world. However, there are simply some roles that are too good the way they are. No one could play the character better.