Sernakkab: From Traditional Marbling To Flowing Tattoo Designs (25 Pics)

While experiencing contemporary tattooing and Ebru (traditional Turkish marbling), Nakkab seeks to establish a holistic relationship between “body movements” and surface art. He uses traditional marbling techniques to create radical and minimalistic compositions with essential “flows”.
These all-by-hand designs are made using the ink called “ocher” and formed on a liquid called “kitre”. After completing the artwork on the surface of special Ebru paper, he transforms the raw product into a unique tattoo design by making them suitable for the muscle and bone anatomy of each individual. Thus, by discovering an organic and consistent language in his works, it is possible to synthesize artistic understandings from different cultures and time periods.
Nakkab says: “I developed this technique when I was studying Fine Arts, Painting. I am very comfortable and have a fun time in both the designing and tattooing process. On the other hand, I am able to celebrate my culture with contemporary tattooing. It is visually and spiritually satisfying for me, and for collectors.
How it looks on kitre the liquid
How it looks on Ebru paper
How he transfers it to individual’s body part
How it looks tattooed on skin
Here are some details
More details
And more works
Layers of Ebru on the same paper, all done by hand even though it looks digital
And more designs, more tattoos. Enjoy
