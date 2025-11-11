Guy Lets His Artist Wife Doodle With Sharpie Pen On His Nissan Skyline GTR

While doing some car mods on his Nissan Skyline GTR, one auto enthusiast, together with his talented and supremely dedicated artist wife, accidentally stumbled upon an amazing way to give their sleek silver vehicle an impressive paint job.
The car enthusiast, who is a member of the U.S. Military, hated the bland silver car paint. One evening, he let his wife doodle on a few scratches on the bumper, and when the sun came up, and he saw her stunningly intricate cool doodles, they knew they had to forge on. While he worked on tuning the insides, she did her doodle art on the cool car.
After roughly 100 hours of work and several clear coats to protect the one of a kind car paint job, they had an impressively unique car that they had tuned up as a team!
More info: nicoclub.com (h/t: granthem7)
