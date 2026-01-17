“The Knees Are Kneeing”: Serena Williams Leaves Fans Stunned With Viral Jaw-Dropping Move

Serena Williams recently stunned her fans after sharing a carousel of photos showing her dancing, squatting low, and proudly calling out her “Meg Thee Stallion knees.”
On January 16, the 44-year-old tennis legend posted the images with a confident caption that quickly caught online attention.
“I ain’t sorry, these Meg knees are here to stay,” she wrote, alongside the hashtag #girlsnightout.
The photos mark a noticeable moment for Williams, who has been open in recent months about her evolving body after years of physical strain from professional tennis and two pregnancies.
Serena Williams dropped way too lower than expected in the latest photos
In the first image, Williams can be seen dropping into a wide-legged squat mid-dance, arms flicked outward as if caught in motion.
She wore a black, sparkly mesh bodysuit paired with black ankle boots, a look that immediately caught fans’ attention and reminded them of Beyoncé’s era.
Another slide pulled back to show the 23-times Grand Slam champion standing beside three other women in matching glittery outfits, lined up in what looked like a choreographed formation.
The post also included stills from Beyoncé’s Sorry music video, a subtle callback to Williams’ iconic appearance in the 2016 visuals.
The lighthearted post immediately struck a chord with fans, who filled the comments section with praise.
“The knees are kneeing! Werq!” one person wrote, while another added, “Girl, I want some of those knees.”
“There you go showing off with those knees again!” a third joked.
“I immediately thought of this when you dropped it down on Oprah!!” another user added.
Williams’ remark was a reference to Megan Thee Stallion’s famously strong knees, known for powering her demanding dance performances.
Serena Williams explained her “Meg knees” during a chat with Oprah Winfrey
Before posting the pictures, Williams spoke openly with Oprah Winfrey about weight loss, body changes, and energy levels after having two children.
In a January 13 episode of The Oprah Podcast, Winfrey asked what had changed since Williams started using GLP-1 medication.
“So, my life, I feel happier. I mean, I feel like I have more energy for my kids. I feel like I can do more,” she said.
“Don’t laugh,” Williams added. “But I love to dance, I can drop it. I got knees like Megan now.”
She even offered to demonstrate on the spot, before dropping low in front of a live audience. The crowd erupted and gave her a standing ovation.
Williams has been transparent about taking Zepbound after struggling to lose weight following the birth of her second daughter in August 2023.
She further admitted to being skeptical initially, calling the medication a “shortcut,” but said she eventually realized her body needed help despite years of intense workouts and disciplined eating.
“I’ve tried every diet, every workout,” she said. “Every single thing and nothing was working.”
Serena Williams has been open about body scrutiny and choosing what works for her
Ever since Williams announced her partnership with telehealth company Ro in 2025, she has faced criticism from people accusing her of chasing unrealistic beauty standards.
But the former tennis player has addressed that pressure head-on.
“It does affect you mentally,” she told PORTER in a December 2025 interview. “You think you’re large for your whole life, and then you look back and realize — I was fit.”
She also emphasized that taking GLP-1 medication isn’t about erasing who she is.
“This isn’t a failure,” she said during the podcast. “There should be no shame attached to it.”
The sports personality has also shared how her joints hurt less, she has more energy, and she feels confident moving again after undergoing weight-loss treatment.
