If you’ve ever worked in customer service or hospitality, chances are you might’ve used a cash register at least a few times when on a shift. Cash registers often tend to freeze or sometimes even print out some funny-looking receipts. Let’s be honest, for most of us, receipts might be the last place to search for a grain of any kind of humor, however, some joyful cashiers might disagree with this statement.

In fact, some cashiers like to get creative with the receipts they give their customers. Whether it’s a “Love from KINJO” restaurant discount, or some funny phrases like “My grandfather has the heart of a lion… and a lifetime ban from the San Diego zoo” the people working on the cash register sure have a knack for spicing up the boring-looking receipts.

#1 Out For Mother’s Day Brunch With Our 1-Year-Old Daughter When We Received Our Bill

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: looseONtheGoose

#2 This Receipt My Dad Found

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: reddit.com

#3 I Was Given The Ability To Control What Gets Printed On The Receipts At The Doughnut Shop Where I Work. This Is The First Thing I Did

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: buckwheatwaffle

#4 Most Receipts Just Say Something Like “Have A Nice Day!” Or “Thank You For Your Business”

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: jcmack13

#5 Noticed This On My Receipt At The Bar Yesterday

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: craq_feind_davis

#6 So Thankful To CVS For Giving Me This New Tie With My Pepsi Zero

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: delege

#7 Got This On The Bottom Of A Receipt Today

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: SuperMcG

#8 This Amusing Little Quip At The Bottom Of My Favorite Comic Shop’s Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: thedailyvinyls

#9 My Receipt At The Local Wine Bar Had A Familiar Message

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: Evol_menimE

#10 My Restaurant’s Receipt The Other Day. High Fives Were Given

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: stevo351

#11 My Receipt At A Local Burger Joint

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: LambroLP700-4

#12 My Local Sushi Joint Adds “Love” Onto Your Bill

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: pandawannabe

#13 Just Finished Dinner At A Super Fancy Restaurant, This Was On The Receipt. I Guess They Are Correct

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: ocularcrawdad

#14 My Friend Smoked And Went To Order Steak And Shake, And After Laughing At The Cashier For 2 Minutes, This Was On His Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: XCrunner321

#15 Found This On My Receipt From A Thai Restaurant

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: WhySoStopid

#16 My Receipt Was Quite Dramatic

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: Dinosaur_willy

#17 I Think I’m Going To Be A Regular Here At This Restaurant Now

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: bluekum

#18 This Receipt From A Bar Reminds You To Take Your Phone, Wallet And Keys

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: madamfancyfishypantz

#19 I Have Been Using A CVS Receipt As A Replacement Blind For Over 9 Months

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: MilkisToxic

#20 My Receipt Printer At Work Randomly Sent This Robot

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: seasle123

#21 Free Scarves

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: grdyn

#22 Our Receipt Thanked Us In Broken Spanish

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: sqexe

#23 This Restaurant Gave Us Free Food And It Showed As “1 Kindness” On The Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: hxe_111

#24 The Note On This Car Was Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: gordopotato

#25 Yo Mama Joke On Receipts

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: RealJonOC

#26 My Bull Moose Receipt Has A Pikachu On It

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: Mikedermott

#27 I Signed For A Delivery At Work Today. This Is The Receipt The Driver Handed Me

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: RexRexRawr

#28 My Receipt Has A Taco Cat

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: eru_dite

#29 I Recommended Some Of My Office Colleagues To An Indian Restaurant, They Came Back With This Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: akkan

#30 Waitress At A Breakfast Place I Went To Had Her Name On The Receipt As “Crazy Linda”

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: ImmaBeAlex

#31 Forgot My Leash, CVS Receipt To The Rescue

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: talkstr8t

#32 Just Had Korean For Dinner. Noticed This On The Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: the_twelfth_dr

#33 Table For 1: Mr. Michael Scott

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: petunia666

#34 I Think The Receipt Printer Fell Asleep

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: MarijuanaMuppet

#35 Went To A Mexican Restaurant And Saw This On The Receipt. She Really Was The Only One

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: OhThatNewGuy

#36 My Receipt Wanted To Be Festive

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: MrHookup

#37 My Boyfriend’s Grocery Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: tittypic

#38 Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: phatposer

#39 The Receipt Of The Restaurant I’m In

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: MrChrisTheDemon

#40 Noticed Something Strange About My Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: GoramNerfherder

#41 A Receipt My Friend Got Yesterday

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: ejohnson2708

#42 Got The Best Ticket Number For My Receipt Tonight

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: qwed345

#43 Hard To Turn This Receipt In On My Work Expense Report. Read The Note At The Bottom

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: met3_1

#44 My Receipt From Panera

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: slatter

#45 My Friend’s Bar Bill

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: xxlizzle

#46 I Too Have A Funny Delivery Receipt From My Days Of Delivering Pizzas

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: Perfecteuphoria2

#47 Always Check Your Receipts

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: stainedcashmere

#48 This Desperate-Sounding Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: MikeFromSuburbia

#49 So We Asked For The Hottest Hot Mumma Burger At Grilled, This Was The Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

Image source: Psycobenny

#50 This Funny Message On A Receipt

People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

