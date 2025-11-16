People Share 50 Times They Found A Hidden Message Or Something Funny On A Receipt

If you’ve ever worked in customer service or hospitality, chances are you might’ve used a cash register at least a few times when on a shift. Cash registers often tend to freeze or sometimes even print out some funny-looking receipts. Let’s be honest, for most of us, receipts might be the last place to search for a grain of any kind of humor, however, some joyful cashiers might disagree with this statement.
In fact, some cashiers like to get creative with the receipts they give their customers. Whether it’s a “Love from KINJO” restaurant discount, or some funny phrases like “My grandfather has the heart of a lion… and a lifetime ban from the San Diego zoo” the people working on the cash register sure have a knack for spicing up the boring-looking receipts.
#1 Out For Mother’s Day Brunch With Our 1-Year-Old Daughter When We Received Our Bill
Image source: looseONtheGoose
#2 This Receipt My Dad Found
Image source: reddit.com
#3 I Was Given The Ability To Control What Gets Printed On The Receipts At The Doughnut Shop Where I Work. This Is The First Thing I Did
Image source: buckwheatwaffle
#4 Most Receipts Just Say Something Like “Have A Nice Day!” Or “Thank You For Your Business”
Image source: jcmack13
#5 Noticed This On My Receipt At The Bar Yesterday
Image source: craq_feind_davis
#6 So Thankful To CVS For Giving Me This New Tie With My Pepsi Zero
Image source: delege
#7 Got This On The Bottom Of A Receipt Today
Image source: SuperMcG
#8 This Amusing Little Quip At The Bottom Of My Favorite Comic Shop’s Receipt
Image source: thedailyvinyls
#9 My Receipt At The Local Wine Bar Had A Familiar Message
Image source: Evol_menimE
#10 My Restaurant’s Receipt The Other Day. High Fives Were Given
Image source: stevo351
#11 My Receipt At A Local Burger Joint
Image source: LambroLP700-4
#12 My Local Sushi Joint Adds “Love” Onto Your Bill
Image source: pandawannabe
#13 Just Finished Dinner At A Super Fancy Restaurant, This Was On The Receipt. I Guess They Are Correct
Image source: ocularcrawdad
#14 My Friend Smoked And Went To Order Steak And Shake, And After Laughing At The Cashier For 2 Minutes, This Was On His Receipt
Image source: XCrunner321
#15 Found This On My Receipt From A Thai Restaurant
Image source: WhySoStopid
#16 My Receipt Was Quite Dramatic
Image source: Dinosaur_willy
#17 I Think I’m Going To Be A Regular Here At This Restaurant Now
Image source: bluekum
#18 This Receipt From A Bar Reminds You To Take Your Phone, Wallet And Keys
Image source: madamfancyfishypantz
#19 I Have Been Using A CVS Receipt As A Replacement Blind For Over 9 Months
Image source: MilkisToxic
#20 My Receipt Printer At Work Randomly Sent This Robot
Image source: seasle123
#21 Free Scarves
Image source: grdyn
#22 Our Receipt Thanked Us In Broken Spanish
Image source: sqexe
#23 This Restaurant Gave Us Free Food And It Showed As “1 Kindness” On The Receipt
Image source: hxe_111
#24 The Note On This Car Was Receipt
Image source: gordopotato
#25 Yo Mama Joke On Receipts
Image source: RealJonOC
#26 My Bull Moose Receipt Has A Pikachu On It
Image source: Mikedermott
#27 I Signed For A Delivery At Work Today. This Is The Receipt The Driver Handed Me
Image source: RexRexRawr
#28 My Receipt Has A Taco Cat
Image source: eru_dite
#29 I Recommended Some Of My Office Colleagues To An Indian Restaurant, They Came Back With This Receipt
Image source: akkan
#30 Waitress At A Breakfast Place I Went To Had Her Name On The Receipt As “Crazy Linda”
Image source: ImmaBeAlex
#31 Forgot My Leash, CVS Receipt To The Rescue
Image source: talkstr8t
#32 Just Had Korean For Dinner. Noticed This On The Receipt
Image source: the_twelfth_dr
#33 Table For 1: Mr. Michael Scott
Image source: petunia666
#34 I Think The Receipt Printer Fell Asleep
Image source: MarijuanaMuppet
#35 Went To A Mexican Restaurant And Saw This On The Receipt. She Really Was The Only One
Image source: OhThatNewGuy
#36 My Receipt Wanted To Be Festive
Image source: MrHookup
#37 My Boyfriend’s Grocery Receipt
Image source: tittypic
#38 Those CVS Receipts Are Finally Paying Off
Image source: phatposer
#39 The Receipt Of The Restaurant I’m In
Image source: MrChrisTheDemon
#40 Noticed Something Strange About My Receipt
Image source: GoramNerfherder
#41 A Receipt My Friend Got Yesterday
Image source: ejohnson2708
#42 Got The Best Ticket Number For My Receipt Tonight
Image source: qwed345
#43 Hard To Turn This Receipt In On My Work Expense Report. Read The Note At The Bottom
Image source: met3_1
#44 My Receipt From Panera
Image source: slatter
#45 My Friend’s Bar Bill
Image source: xxlizzle
#46 I Too Have A Funny Delivery Receipt From My Days Of Delivering Pizzas
Image source: Perfecteuphoria2
#47 Always Check Your Receipts
Image source: stainedcashmere
#48 This Desperate-Sounding Receipt
Image source: MikeFromSuburbia
#49 So We Asked For The Hottest Hot Mumma Burger At Grilled, This Was The Receipt
Image source: Psycobenny
#50 This Funny Message On A Receipt
