Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Saved Someone’s Life? (Closed)

#1
I once noticed my dog was having a seizure, and we managed to get her to the vet in time.
#2
I kept my older sister from drinking herself to death after her boyfriend moved out of state. Took the booze away, got her on her side with a bucket and sat up all night making sure she was okay. Everything worked out, she moved with him and they’ve been married 11 years, together 18.
#3
i’ve saved my sisters multiple times. from falling into pools as babies, to falling down stairs, i’ve done it all
#4
no, but once my life almost ended! I was at one of my cousins b-day parties, and there was a giant inflatable water slide. My aunt’s brother (uncle maybe???) came down before i was ready and i flew of the slide, landed on my face, and then my body flipped over my neck so it was pretty close to snapping there. I couldn’t move for about two seconds, but after that i was fine and it didn’t really hurt much, so i was happy!
#5
I smiled genuinely at a person who had sad eyes
#6
Not any people, but a ton of animals. Getting chickens out of the water tubs they fell into, getting dogs unstuck from fallen trees, pulling a lamb in time so it doesn’t suffocate, scary away foxes and minks so they don’t eat chickens, etc.
#7
I gave my younger daughter the Heimlich Maneuver when she was choking on some steak. That’s paying it forward. My dad gave me the Heimlich when I was a kid, choking on a peppermint Candy.
#8
Technically no, but potentially yes. I used a bag and mask to resuscitate my younger brother multiple times, but his oxygen saturation was only down in the low 70% usually and he normally had sats between 80-95%.
#9
Im saving mine for later.
#10
I’ve had a few people tell me that without me they may not be here anymore so I’d say so. All I do is give an ear to listen and sometimes some advice
#11
Not saved and not me but feel it should be mentioned here. When my ex husband was in his teens he saw an old lady about to jump off a multi storey car park. He ran over as she went over and grabbed her hands. Sadly he couldn’t hold on to her. How bad is that? Yet how spontaneously heroic for a teen. It was the only thing I ever respected him for.
#12
Indirectly saved my Aunt’s life by causing her to be late for work one day, which rarely happened before. This day was of course the day of the July 2005 London Bombings. She would’ve been in the explosions if she wasn’t late.
#13
Noticed a friend going into hypothermia out on a hike. Made her go under cover, towel off and put on some dry clothes and all was good, but could have gone south very easily
