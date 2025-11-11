Selfies To Show A Battle Within The Self

by

Life is a battle. A battle against time. A battle against the world. A battle against yourself – mind vs heart. Heart has reasons that mind cannot know. That’s why there’s always a battle between the two.

Your mind tells you to do the important things but your heart tries to convince you for the less important ones. This is what I intend to show through my selfies. I came up with this selfie idea while I was home alone one day and I had many errands to finish but my heart told me to procrastinate, like always, and being very manipulative, my heart won over my mind. That’s when I though of taking these selfies to picture the battle between the manipulative heart and the strong yet gullible mind. Why I chose the couch for all the pictures? That was the easiest place in the house to capture the pictures on timer. I did enjoy taking these pictures and loved the way they came out. I hope you enjoy watching them too.

P.S. These pictures are not photoshopped, and I don’t have a twin sister either.

The battle when your mind wants you to be serious and your heart wants you to be naughty

Selfies To Show A Battle Within The Self

Mind(left) vs Heart (right)

Selfies To Show A Battle Within The Self

The battle when your heart pleads you to skip the exercise and munch in some calories

Selfies To Show A Battle Within The Self

When your mind tells you that it’s time to grab a grub but your heart tells your hands to grab your phone and take a picture of that meal first

Selfies To Show A Battle Within The Self

The battle when your mind asks for food for itself and your heart tells you to give your mind some rest

Selfies To Show A Battle Within The Self

And finally when your mind lets you to watch TV but your heart goes against and wants to doze off

Selfies To Show A Battle Within The Self

Patrick Penrose
