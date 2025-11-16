40 Insane Screenshots Of Parents Taking It Upon Themselves To Make Their Kids’ Lives Hell

One of parents’ main responsibilities is making sure their child is safe and sound. That’s why they’re often understandably concerned, ask quite a lot of questions, or tend to control their offspring to some extent. However, some moms and dads out there take it one step too far and become representatives of so-called helicopter parenting.
Constantly hovering over their children, they—as most parents do—likely have their best interest at heart. However, their overprotective ways can make even the most patient of people lose their cool. We dove into the depths of the internet to find pictures that best describe what life with helicopter parents is like and came up with quite a few examples; you will find them on the list below.
In order to better understand the effects of helicopter parenting, Bored Panda reached out to two parenting experts who were kind enough to share their insight on the topic. Scroll down for our interviews with two professors at the University of Mary Washington, Holly Schiffrin and Miriam Liss.
#1 Insane Parents Inadvertently Teaching Skills (Sorry If This Is A Repost/Doesn’t Belong Here)
Image source: Fizzy_Bits
#2 An Insane Mom
Image source: leasors
#3 Had To Repost Because Of Identifying Information. Anyways It’s Still A Repost
Image source: Joesphy-Stalino
#4 Should’ve Stayed At Home
Image source: julielielie_chr
#5 Found This On Ig. Poor Kid
Image source: emdz67
#6 Insane Parents Destroy Their Child’s Art Tablet For… Not Getting Up On Time
Image source: Desuka15
#7 A Friend Of Mine Who’s 27 Years Old
Image source: kevvyjames
#8 Dumped For Having Red Hair
Image source: lol62056
#9 My Friend Hasn’t Spoken To His Mother In Months. She Finds Out He’s Living With His Girlfriend. He Also Shares Some Exciting News
Image source: coolshadesbro17
#10 On A Post About Another Parent Selling Her Kid’s TV Because She “Can’t Act Right”
Image source: licknipssucktips
#11 Never Thought My Mom Was That Insane But I Guess Jesus Is Anti-Metal Straw. Sorry If It Doesn’t Seem Serious, I Can’t Take Anything Seriously
Image source: aGamingAsian
#12 Found On Tiktok (This Was Not Posted In A Joking Way)
Image source: slowbutsomehow
#13 I [m21] Turned Off My Location Services For My Own Privacy
My Dad, citing safety reasons, turned off my wireless data until I share my location. “Hey I see that you’re not wearing a helmet when you ride your bike, so until you wear it, I’m going to take away your brakes.”
Image source: Sixteen601
#14 You Should Be Grateful
Image source: twinkie_doodle
#15 Context: This Was On A Video Of Her Saying Roblox Is “Extremely Damaging”
Image source: Alone-Percentage-294
#16 Purity Culture Needs To Die Already
This was my dad’s response to my mother trying to ask for my “purity” ring back since I live with my fiancé outside of marriage. This shit doesn’t sit right with me. (f22)
Image source: Dapper-Judge-629
#17 My Father Tracking Me While I’m On A Date
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Because His Kid Didn’t Do Homework?
Image source: NemoHobbits
#19 That’s Just Abuse
Image source: BrownSugar08
#20 My Mum Is Abusing Our Brand New Security System
Image source: heartrate_
#21 Not Mine. Found It On Facebook
Image source: Oofonlife
#22 I’m 25, I Have Schizophrenia, And Have Zero Support From My Mom
Image source: skyhawk214
#23 (In University) Parents Track My Location And Knows I Didn’t Go To Class (Because I Had Already Turned In The Project We Were Working On And Didn’t Need To Work In Studio)
Image source: MBaha033
#24 This Guy Is 20 And In University
Image source: reddit.com
#25 And Boomers Wonder Why Their Kids Don’t Like Them
Image source: Avarickan
#26 I Wonder Why The Kid Likes Travelling More Than His Dad Than Spending Time With His Mother
Image source: TSpain21
#27 Thought This Belonged Here
Image source: HijackedSyd
#28 Mom Found Out I’m Only Taking 3 Ap Classes Instead Of 4
Image source: wb_2006
#29 Not My Dad, Thank God
Image source: lukiepookielp
#30 My Moms Response When I Came Out To Her. Haven’t Talked To Them For Two Weeks Now
Image source: Cherrychemicals
#31 Very Normal Thing To Do With Your Dad
Image source: GraveDiggerSedan
#32 The Subtlety Of My Mom’s Anger When Needing To Reschedule Lunch Plans
Image source: TheLady208
#33 Guilt Tripping Me For Not Being Able To Spend $130 On A Mother’s Day Gift
Image source: ThisImagination
#34 Kid Doesn’t Want To Poop On The Potty? Threaten Him With Violence That’ll Work
Image source: Taliafate
#35 Apparently I’m Not Using The Right Essential Oils
Image source: anoobsearcher
#36 Children Aren’t Slaves, Apologize When You’re Supposed To
Image source: lol62056
#37 A Question That Came Into One Of My Local Radio Stations
Image source: Wils53
#38 Mom Just Asked Me For 600$ When I Work A Minimum Wage Job Then Tells Me To Stop Spending ???
Image source: CHIEFXx
#39 Traditional Asian Parents And Mental Health Don’t Usually Align
Image source: reddit.com
#40 My Mom Found Out I (18m) Was Having Sex With A Girl For Over A Year
Image source: Solrac8D
#41 I’m 22(F) And Moved Out. My Narcissistic Mom Insists We Meet Every Week For “Family Dinner”
Image source: Elektriksola
