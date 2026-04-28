Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

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It’s always inspiring to come across artists who can turn ordinary items into something extraordinary, and Japanese artist Haruki is definitely one of them. Known for transforming snack and sweets packaging that would typically end up in the trash, he gives these materials a second life by turning them into intricate and imaginative sculptures.

Using techniques inspired by kirigami – the art of cutting and folding paper – Haruki carefully reshapes discarded materials into detailed characters, buildings, and scenes that feel anything but accidental.

Scroll down to check out some of his most recent creations. After that, you might never look at packaging the same way again. 

More info: x.com | Instagram | youtube.com

Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

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Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Art, And The Result Might Amaze You (21 New Pics)

Image source: Haruki

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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