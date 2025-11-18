Fox Frequently Sneaks Into Woman’s Home And Sleeps In Her Bed: “It Fills My Heart With Joy”

A friendly female wild fox has been frequently paying visits to a woman, even helping herself to a good, cozy night’s sleep in her bed. Upon going viral and sparking hygiene and safety concerns, Lilly Edith, who has been sharing videos of her foxy friend on her TikTok page, has decided to open up about her unique bond.
Lilly Edith moved to London, UK, from her native Brazil nearly two decades ago. She has since been working in operations at a law firm and living a relatively routine life.
But Lilly’s nighttime rituals took an unexpected turn one night in June this year, at a time when the Brazilian-Italian with Native American roots was experiencing significant hardship.
“I had just received devastating news that completely knocked me off my feet,” the TikToker told Bored Panda in an email.
Image credits: lilly.edith.creat
She recalled: “That night, before going to bed, I went out to the garden and asked the universe for a sign that everything would be okay—that I would be alright.
“Still feeling distraught, I went to sleep. The next morning, as I was making my coffee, I glanced through the French doors and saw her—a fox, sitting, staring right at me.”
According to Lilly, Native Americans believe that foxes “walk between both worlds”—the spiritual and the physical—and serve as a messenger between them.
“I instantly knew that everything would be alright,” the social media content creator admitted. “I opened the door, and she simply walked in.”
Image credits: lilly.edith.creat
Lilly subsequently named her new furry friend Melady Pilcrow, “because of the timing of her arrival and the meaning she held for me.” In typography, the pilcrow is a glyph used to mark a new paragraph or section of text.
Melady is a wild fox who looks younger compared to her family members, Lilly revealed. “She actually brought her mother, father, and what I believe is her ‘big brother’ once,” she said.
Lilly, who has amassed nearly 9,000 followers and millions of views on TikTok, added: “When they saw me, they all scattered, but she was not fazed and stayed behind. Once again, she came right in.”
Melady is very gentle, according to the Londoner. She further described: “And her walk is graceful, almost sophisticated, like a true lady.
“There is a certain elegance to the way she moves, making her stand out from the rest of her family.
“Regardless of her graceful appearance, she is incredibly cheeky, clever, and playful. She has a silly, joyful spirit that brings a lot of light into every moment.”
Image credits: lilly.edith.creat
Foxes aren’t a new phenomenon in London, Time Out reported last year. They first started making the city their home in the 1930s, and the London Wildlife Trust estimates there are now roughly 10,000 in the capital.
“One common misconception is that foxes are vermin and pests,” Lilly informed us. “In reality, foxes play a crucial role in maintaining the natural balance of ecosystems. They help control populations of mice, rats, and other small creatures.”
As per The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, foxes aren’t usually aggressive to people or pets; they will run away unless directly threatened.
Nevertheless, foxes can learn to trust people who aren’t harming them and become bolder around these people.
“She does not stay the entire night,” Lilly clarified. “She usually visits at various times—around 11:00pm, 3:00am, sometimes even 5:00am or 7:00am.”
The TikToker continued: “If she does not come during the night (I always leave my window open), she may show up in the morning.
“(I am not certain what to do during the winter time) – Her visits are not just about food; she also comes to play.
“Often, I wake up to her gently tugging my hair or nipping at my toes. It is never to hurt me; it is her way of saying, ‘Hey, wake up—I am here.’
“It fills my heart with joy, and I am deeply appreciative of these enchanting moments.”
Image credits: lilly.edith.creat
If Melady’s behavior reminds you of your own four-legged companion, there is a good reason for that: like dogs, foxes are members of the Canidae family, which also includes wolves, jackals, and coyotes.
However, unlike most domesticated dogs, foxes may carry certain parasites and dirt from living outside in the wilderness.
“Yes, hygiene is something I consider, given that she is a wild animal and that brings certain challenges,” Lilly admitted.
She shared: “Some people comment about fleas and ticks when they see her in my videos, but pets like dogs, cats and horses can have them too.
“Having lived in the mountains and studied veterinary care for several years, I am well-informed about zoonoses.”
Image credits: lilly.edith.creat
Lilly then clarified: “When she jumps into my bed, I make sure to wash everything as soon as she leaves, and having a tumble dryer is very handy.
“I also clean and sanitize the areas where she drops her chicken, though that part remains behind the scenes.
“While it does mean I go to bed late, the joy and magic of having a wild animal visit my window are truly extraordinary and make it all worthwhile.”
A handful of viewers have expressed their concerns over the risk of rabies transmission, an issue Lilly has already addressed in comments, highlighting the UK’s eradication of said vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease affecting the central nervous system.
Image credits: lilly.edith.creat
“If she were to bite me, I would need a tetanus booster, which I have already had as a precaution,” Lilly confirmed. “Foxes are more beneficial to nature than they are a threat. They are very curious creatures – They are more afraid of you than you are of them.”
The risk of rabies in foxes in the UK is very low because the UK has been rabies-free since the early 20th century, with the exception of some bat species, the Natural History Museum explains.
Additionally, the last recorded rabies case in the UK was in 1902, and the country has been rabies-free since the beginning of the 20th century.
“Melady Pilcrow has profoundly changed my life,” Lilly said. “She has taught me to observe more closely, listen more intently, and truly be present in the moment.”
The TikToker acknowledged the attention her videos showing Melady sneaking into her bed have received, expressing gratitude for the positive feedback.
“The love I have received through her videos is overwhelming,” Lilly shared. “Many people share how Melady Pilcrow’s stories make them smile and how they wait for the ‘bedtime story’ at 8pm.”
Lilly concluded: “I am deeply touched and try to reply to every message I receive.
“Whether I am on the train, at lunch, or preparing for bed, I make time to respond.
“It is a lot of work, but the beautiful people who take the time to reach out deserve my heartfelt response.”
