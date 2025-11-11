Dogs Questioning The Photographer’s Sanity

by

My name is Elke Vogelsang aka Wieselblitz, I’m a people and pet photographer working and living in Germany. I’m absolutely crazy about dogs. Thankfully, I am able to combine this craziness with my other passion, photography.

With my dog portraits I try to explore the different expressions and characters of dogs. It’s all about emotions and personality. I love the challenge to get funny, silly or sometimes even melancholic expressions. Of course, these are snapshots, a moment in time, captured in a fraction of a second. Often we have our own interpretation of those expressions. The dogs appear to be laughing or smiling or they look sad. Like all dog lovers I’m guilty of humanizing them. But yes, dogs do feel all emotions humans feel, too.

But in these cases, when they are in my studio, they were just waiting for the next treat or listening to a crazy sound I made. I usually prefer the pictures, which don’t look like that one portrait the owner would hang on his wall. I like the outtakes, the bewildered, quirky expressions. I found that in some pictures the dog look like they think that the photographer lost her mind. As I said, I’m definitely crazy about dogs. But I think I’m mostly harmless, too.

Here is my not so serious but hopefully amusing picture series “Dogs questioning the photographer’s sanity“. Don’t worry, no animal was harmed in the making of these images.

More info: Facebook

“My goodness, what a nutter!”

“OMG”

“Waah, what a loony!”

“Not sure about this one”

“She might be dangerous, too!”

“Seriously?”

“Not sure why my owner brought me here”

“Are you talking to me?”

“Here is sniffing at you…”

“I’m slightly concerned”

