30 Signs Clear As Day That People Are Just Overcompensating

In fact, Napoleon Bonaparte was not short. He was even slightly taller than average for his time – and the legend that he tried to compensate for his lack of height with conquests was actually invented by his enemies, as well as by witnesses who regularly saw him against the backdrop of several 6-foot tall generals. So, the emperor was not trying to overcompensate at all.
Which, however, cannot be said about other people. Unfortunately, we can literally encounter folks at every step whose entire appearance or actions actually scream overcompensating. So today’s selection of netizens’ opinions really helps to recognize such people and also gives some ideas as to how to deal with them.
More info: Reddit
#1
The whole “alpha” vibe. because no one is really that confident. Youre acting that way to get the attention youre getting. And it must be exhausting af.
Image source: secondary713, wavebreakmedia_micro
#2
Revving the engine and speeding down a residential street.
Image source: tickingkitty, pvproductions
#3
Giant trucks with Punisher decals all over them.
Image source: tauntonlake, 1337decals
#4
Painting everything around you gold.
Image source: steppingstone01, Anna Romanova
#5
LOUD music from a car so that everyone in a large range can hear!
Image source: nosybeaotch, diana.grytsku
#6
When your entire personality and wardrobe revolves around Harley Davidson motorcycle. I love motorcycles but so many guys are this my entire personality and all there is about me.
Image source: PHANTASMAGOR1CAL, Maxim Simonov
#7
Putting down others.
Image source: PotatoesAndSquirt, rawpixel.com
#8
Couples who post a lot online about how much fun they’re having.
Image source: Some_Ad6507, wayhomestudio
#9
Talking too much and dominating conversation. It does not make you look smarter, just rude.
Image source: StrictlyShowers, freepik
#10
“rolling coal”.
Image source: _Stank_McNasty_, n3w4cc01_1nt
#11
Overly expensive and blingy watch, shoes, purse, house, jewelry, or car. .
Image source: alwaysboopthesnoot, freepik
#12
The ultra-conservative, hyper aggressive “patriot” small town folks who make their entire personality viciously hating anyone and anything that doesn’t directly involve their hometown and bragging about how badly they wish someone would commit some tiny infraction around them so they can shoot them dead to show how badass and brave they are… basically anyone who likes that song “try that in a small town” .
Image source: drforrester-tvsfrank, freepik
#13
Botox. Fake a*s lips, both types of cheeks. These clown lips gotta stop ladies, just f*****g embrace what you have, Geezus. .
Image source: According-Refuse9128, prostooleh
#14
MAGA supporters who make it their whole personality. To me it says that their life is completely unremarkable and insignificant and they want to latch onto something popular so they can feel important, no matter how stupid or destructive the thing is. .
Image source: Western-Bug-2873, Polina Zimmerman
#15
Ultra religious who look down upon us plebes who drink alcohol, smoke [grass] and have s*xual relations before marriage.
Image source: AgileSafety2233, jcomp
#16
Cybertrucks.
Image source: Mediocre-Stick-7787, RealWheelsEV
#17
Steroid dudes. Not just fit or backed people mind you, that’s great for them and healthy! But like, obviously juiced humans.
Image source: Sortaawesomeguy, ibrakovic
#18
Almost all the Youtubers who have to record themselves doing a good deed.
Image source: Economy_Speaker2573, MrBeast
#19
Not see: hear. Someone that is trying to make their car sound like a very loud F1 car. Despite the fact they’ve got a Honda Civic with an exhaust pipe that looks thicker than my rain gutters. .
Image source: Jackpot777, ASphotofamily
#20
Any mediocre dude online claiming to be a “high-value man” or an alpha male. Just admit you haven’t been laid since high school because of your repellent personality. 🙄.
Image source: ToughPickle7553, MART PRODUCTION
#21
Application of beauty filters on each and every photo with duck lips and flawless skin
Image source: sagowtf, freepik
#22
Lifted F350 that’s clearly never carried anything in the bed of the truck or towed anything.
Image source: ahmitchah, ColdTileHurtsMyFeet
#23
Anyone with “Live Laugh Love” decor….
Image source: Apprehensive-Draw-47, muwab
#24
The grills on pickup trucks the last 10 or so years. They’ve gone from steal bumper and grill to big bulbous plastic c**k-sleeve for a truck. It’s ridiculous.
Image source: TypeLikeImBlind, vtman7
#25
I love that brodozers are essentially the #1 reply. I live in an area surrounded by them and they are really dumb.
Image source: lick_my_tain, Heavy-Alternative-93
#26
Men who try to impress and intimidate people with their physical traits.
Image source: theUncleAwesome07, teksomolika
#27
Being overly petty, sarcastic, or mean to people. it takes so much more confidence and courage to be nice and positive to people. i believe overly mean ppl are overcompensating for their insecurities.
Image source: Horror_Strategy2776, garetsvisual
#28
Acting like a tough guy or gal.
Image source: Key_Nothing_7609, ASphotofamily
#29
People who demand to be the center of attention / life of the party.
Their self-worth is tied to being liked by everyone so their whole personality is “look at me”, for better or worse.
I think they have a poor self image and seek external validation because they’re insecure about who they are.
Image source: iwantdiscipline, gpointstudio
#30
when someone has a bunch of, poorly done, tattoos. it can be done tastefully but if it’s cheap it usually isnt.
Image source: TheToastedPenguin, ROMAN ODINTSOV
Follow Us