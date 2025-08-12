Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, Stuns Fans With Dramatically Fuller Lips In New Transformation

Jamie Lee Curtis surprised fans with a new look, and it’s one they never expected to see.
The 66-year-old actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 2003 hit Freaky Friday. In the short clip, posted to Instagram last Friday (August 8), Curtis appeared with what some described as “comically over-plumped lips,” a transformation that left her almost unrecognizable.
The footage, filmed during production alongside co-star Lindsay Lohan, shows Curtis struggling to speak with her exaggerated pout.
“It’s rip rumper!” she declared, prompting laughter from people off-camera. Attempting to clarify, she added, “Don’t worry I’m fine,” before repeating, “It’s just rip rumper!”
Jamie Lee Curtis surprised her fans with comically overfilled lips in behind-the-scenes clip
Image credits: Don Arnold/Getty Images
The actress’s exaggerated look was clearly for comedic effect, offering fans a preview of the lighthearted antics audiences can expect from the film.
Freakier Friday picks up 22 years after the events of the 2003 movie. Directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, the 2025 fantasy-comedy sees Curtis return as Tess Coleman, who this time finds herself in the middle of an even bigger body-swapping debacle.
Image credits: Walt Disney Studios
For the uninitiated, the Freaky Friday films revolve around a magical mishap usually triggered by a mysterious object, psychic, or cosmic event, that causes two people to literally trade bodies.
In the sequel, Tess, now a grandmother, helps her daughter Anna (played by Lohan), a successful music producer, raise her teenage granddaughter Harper.
When Harper and her soon-to-be stepsister Lily accidentally get caught up in a magical switch, Tess and Anna are swept into the chaos too, forcing all four to live each other’s lives in the run-up to Anna’s wedding.
Image credits: Walt Disney Studios
Fans reacted positively to Curtis’ “new” lips, with many laughing alongside her and some even suggesting the actress looked better that way.
The actress, however, has remained adamant about refusing to cave in to the pressures of Hollywood’s beauty standards, and the temptation to go under the knife.
The actress has been a vocal critic of Hollywood’s reliance on plastic surgery and unrealistic beauty standards
Image credits: jamieleecurtis
“I’ve been very vocal about the gen*cide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves,” the actress said during an interview with The Guardian last month.
“I’ve used that word for a long time and I use it specifically because it’s a strong word. I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human appearance,” she clarified.
Image credits: jamieleecurtis
For the actress, the impact of plastic surgeries is not limited to the person that undergoes it, but ripples outward, shaping the collective consciousness.
This is especially true of young women who are highly impressionable, the actress points out. When society elevates surgically enhanced beauty as the standard, it distorts self-image and fuels unrealistic expectations.
Image credits: erinayanianmonroe
According to Curtis, this pressure can lead to damaging cycles of insecurity, self-doubt, and a relentless chase after an unattainable ideal.
“There’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances. And it is aided and abetted by AI, because now the filter face is what people want,” she said.
Image credits: erinayanianmonroe
Curtis then explained that it’s precisely because they look good that filters are such a tempting tool.
“The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it’s hard not to go: ‘Oh, well that looks better.’ But what’s better? Better is fake,” she said.
While Freakier Friday was mostly well received by audiences, critics slammed it as an “unnecessary” sequel
Image credits: erinayanianmonroe
Curtis’ stance on cosmetic surgery has led many to point fingers at her co-star, Lindsay Lohan, who has famously been rumored to have undergone several procedures.
The actress went on to say that, even if her stance on the trend is strict, she doesn’t want others to feel judged.
Image credits: Walt Disney Studios
“It doesn’t matter. I’m not proselytising to them. I would never say a word. I would never say to someone: ‘what have you done?’” she said.
“All I know is that it is a never-ending cycle. That, I know. Once you start, you can’t stop. But it’s not my job to give my opinion; it’s none of my business.”
As for Freakier Friday, while it has been largely embraced by audiences, not all critics were as kind.
For instance, Time Magazine dismissed the film as “unnecessary,” claiming that “no one asked” for it and criticizing its production.
“No one, as far as we know, actually asked Disney for a sequel to 2003’s buoyant, surprisingly unsyrupy generation-gap comedy Freaky Friday,” the magazine wrote.
“Ugly costumes, humiliating scenarios, and zero added value. This is a sequel with the sole purpose of cashing in on the fondness people have for the original movie and nothing more.”
“I love this woman.” Netizens celebrated the actress’ sense of humor
Follow Us