67 Acts Of Harmless Vandalism That Spread More Joy Instead Of Anger, Captured In Random Places

The internet never fails to surprise us. One moment you’re reading a doctor’s confession, and the next, you stumble across something as oddly delightful as wholesome vandalism. Yes, you read that right, vandalism that doesn’t destroy, but instead makes you smile.
Over on r/wholesomevandalism, people are sharing funny, clever, and downright heartwarming examples of mild vandalism spotted in everyday places. From cheeky graffiti to witty sign edits, these little acts of rebellion prove that sometimes, a splash of humor is all it takes to brighten someone’s day. Scroll on to see some of the most creative finds!
#1 The Best Vandalism
Image source: jruv
#2 Yes!
Image source: OrphicStone
#3 Someone Vandalized These Parked Cars
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Struck Me Hard
Image source: daintyoracle
#5 Dog
Image source: Lazer_EyeZ
#6 From @heart_reacts_only On Instagram
Image source: Hisbaan
#7 Darn Snakes
Image source: IAmBoredRightNovv
#8 Some Pretty Cute Spray Paint In The Stairwell Of My Parking Tower On Campus
Image source: DefinitelyNotANewt
#9 Me Too
Image source: jcarunningman
#10 I Am Grout
Image source: aliceevaa
#11 This Trash Bin
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Jellyfish!
Image source: VasiliKolovsky
#13 It Really Does!
Image source: eriksoad
#14 Gary’s Support Continues!
Image source: im_a_pigeon
#15 New Zealand Getting Into The Festive Spirit
Image source: stay_sweet
#16 As Seen In My Neighborhood! :) (40 Years Ago, Klan Members Held Meetings At The Neighborhood Clubhouse.)
Image source: Fun_Delight
#17 The Stalls In The Girls Bathroom At My School
Image source: Lonely_Dino_
#18 Do It
Image source: KOMpushy
#19 If They Don’t Deserve You, Leave Them
Image source: Cjinator11
#20 Canadians Are Nice
Image source: gfody_5674
#21 Hood Motivation💪💪
Image source: treeman4545
#22 There Are Always Going To Be Enough Seats At The Table For All Of Us
Image source: jcarunningman
#23 Positive And Temporary. Here’s To Better Days Ahead
Image source: evilw
#24 Let Boys Cry
Image source: catmasterfunk
#25 *Clap Clap*
Image source: noellealexis
#26 Ol’ Mum
Image source: Dafracturedbutwhole
#27 In An Underpass In Kassel, Germany
Image source: siebdrucksalat
#28 In Charlotte, Nc Airport
Image source: robrobrob3
#29 Found In Oulu, Finland, On The Side Of A Shop
Image source: the_gay_snowflake
#30 Some Wholesome Vandalism Found Under A Bridge
Image source: Tomboy25525
#31 Found In A Carrel In My Schools Library
Image source: caraknowsbest
#32 A Helpful Vandaliser!
Image source: ColemanOtis
#33 Projection
Image source: KustomKonceptz
#34 Saw This While Out Today And It Made My Day
Image source: EEEEEEEEEKKCCHH
#35 Helping People Quit
Image source: TotallyLoveExisting
#36 Blm
Image source: Stevenwernercs
#37 My High School Bathroom Is Pretty Wholesome :)
Image source: sortofgay
#38 We All Need To Hear This From Time To Time
Image source: BashSomeNerds
#39 You’re Good Enough!
Image source: BaronVonBardvaark
#40 Call Gramma
Image source: hattifattenerrs
#41 This Is Nuts!
Image source: PotterSharma
#42 All Dawgs Go To Heaven
Image source: FunWithAPorpoise
#43 I Found This In Brigus, Nl Today :)
Image source: itragida
#44 One Of My Favourites
Image source: ispyky
#45 The Hardest Forgiveness Can Be The Most Freeing. Seeing This Made My Heart Smile Today
Image source: visalecm
#46 Aren’t We All
Image source: mikeygrass
#47 Hospital Bathroom Inspiration
Image source: queenofchindia
#48 I Absolutely Will!
Image source: BlackCrownBoar
#49 I Will Be Ok
Image source: one-thousand-bees
#50 Found It At A Coffee Shop In Co
Image source: Nico_v95
#51 Godzilla
Image source: Dafracturedbutwhole
#52 On The Wall Of An Elementary School In Vancouver, Canada
Image source: Don_Keeballs42
#53 Found In A Bathroom Stall
Image source: Death_On_A_Stick
#54 Found At Pike Lake, Wisconsin On An Observation Tower
Image source: RingOfChains
#55 Someone Is Putting Googly Eyes On The Walls At A Children’s Hospital 😊
Image source: ladywandertramp
#56 Seen On A Park Picnic Table
Image source: sstaygldn
#57 A Beach In Vancouver
Image source: DaaannnC
#58 Wholesome Graffiti In London
Image source: Everything4Everyone
#59 Wholesome Snow Vandal
Image source: violenciarivas
#60 In The Handicap Stall In The Seatac Airport Women’s Bathroom
Image source: Oceanshimmy
#61 In One My College’s Bathroom Stalls :)
Image source: tasharact
#62 Queens, New York
Image source: picnicandpangolin
#63 Helpful Information, Found In A High School
Image source: ScarletF
#64 Internet Archive Office Was Vandalized
Image source: saheroz
#65 Very Wholesome Bridge
Image source: ryanfrench11
#66 Work In A Cashroom. Some May Not Consider It Vandalism But Technically It Is Defacing Government Property. Also The Misspelling Made Me Chuckle
Image source: RingOfChains
#67 Saw This A Few Weeks Ago
Image source: MrTechRelated
