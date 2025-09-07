67 Acts Of Harmless Vandalism That Spread More Joy Instead Of Anger, Captured In Random Places

by

The internet never fails to surprise us. One moment you’re reading a doctor’s confession, and the next, you stumble across something as oddly delightful as wholesome vandalism. Yes, you read that right, vandalism that doesn’t destroy, but instead makes you smile.

Over on r/wholesomevandalism, people are sharing funny, clever, and downright heartwarming examples of mild vandalism spotted in everyday places. From cheeky graffiti to witty sign edits, these little acts of rebellion prove that sometimes, a splash of humor is all it takes to brighten someone’s day. Scroll on to see some of the most creative finds!

#1 The Best Vandalism

Image source: jruv

#2 Yes!

Image source: OrphicStone

#3 Someone Vandalized These Parked Cars

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Struck Me Hard

Image source: daintyoracle

#5 Dog

Image source: Lazer_EyeZ

#6 From @heart_reacts_only On Instagram

Image source: Hisbaan

#7 Darn Snakes

Image source: IAmBoredRightNovv

#8 Some Pretty Cute Spray Paint In The Stairwell Of My Parking Tower On Campus

Image source: DefinitelyNotANewt

#9 Me Too

Image source: jcarunningman

#10 I Am Grout

Image source: aliceevaa

#11 This Trash Bin

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Jellyfish!

Image source: VasiliKolovsky

#13 It Really Does!

Image source: eriksoad

#14 Gary’s Support Continues!

Image source: im_a_pigeon

#15 New Zealand Getting Into The Festive Spirit

Image source: stay_sweet

#16 As Seen In My Neighborhood! :) (40 Years Ago, Klan Members Held Meetings At The Neighborhood Clubhouse.)

Image source: Fun_Delight

#17 The Stalls In The Girls Bathroom At My School

Image source: Lonely_Dino_

#18 Do It

Image source: KOMpushy

#19 If They Don’t Deserve You, Leave Them

Image source: Cjinator11

#20 Canadians Are Nice

Image source: gfody_5674

#21 Hood Motivation💪💪

Image source: treeman4545

#22 There Are Always Going To Be Enough Seats At The Table For All Of Us

Image source: jcarunningman

#23 Positive And Temporary. Here’s To Better Days Ahead

Image source: evilw

#24 Let Boys Cry

Image source: catmasterfunk

#25 *Clap Clap*

Image source: noellealexis

#26 Ol’ Mum

Image source: Dafracturedbutwhole

#27 In An Underpass In Kassel, Germany

Image source: siebdrucksalat

#28 In Charlotte, Nc Airport

Image source: robrobrob3

#29 Found In Oulu, Finland, On The Side Of A Shop

Image source: the_gay_snowflake

#30 Some Wholesome Vandalism Found Under A Bridge

Image source: Tomboy25525

#31 Found In A Carrel In My Schools Library

Image source: caraknowsbest

#32 A Helpful Vandaliser!

Image source: ColemanOtis

#33 Projection

Image source: KustomKonceptz

#34 Saw This While Out Today And It Made My Day

Image source: EEEEEEEEEKKCCHH

#35 Helping People Quit

Image source: TotallyLoveExisting

#36 Blm

Image source: Stevenwernercs

#37 My High School Bathroom Is Pretty Wholesome :)

Image source: sortofgay

#38 We All Need To Hear This From Time To Time

Image source: BashSomeNerds

#39 You’re Good Enough!

Image source: BaronVonBardvaark

#40 Call Gramma

Image source: hattifattenerrs

#41 This Is Nuts!

Image source: PotterSharma

#42 All Dawgs Go To Heaven

Image source: FunWithAPorpoise

#43 I Found This In Brigus, Nl Today :)

Image source: itragida

#44 One Of My Favourites

Image source: ispyky

#45 The Hardest Forgiveness Can Be The Most Freeing. Seeing This Made My Heart Smile Today

Image source: visalecm

#46 Aren’t We All

Image source: mikeygrass

#47 Hospital Bathroom Inspiration

Image source: queenofchindia

#48 I Absolutely Will!

Image source: BlackCrownBoar

#49 I Will Be Ok

Image source: one-thousand-bees

#50 Found It At A Coffee Shop In Co

Image source: Nico_v95

#51 Godzilla

Image source: Dafracturedbutwhole

#52 On The Wall Of An Elementary School In Vancouver, Canada

Image source: Don_Keeballs42

#53 Found In A Bathroom Stall

Image source: Death_On_A_Stick

#54 Found At Pike Lake, Wisconsin On An Observation Tower

Image source: RingOfChains

#55 Someone Is Putting Googly Eyes On The Walls At A Children’s Hospital 😊

Image source: ladywandertramp

#56 Seen On A Park Picnic Table

Image source: sstaygldn

#57 A Beach In Vancouver

Image source: DaaannnC

#58 Wholesome Graffiti In London

Image source: Everything4Everyone

#59 Wholesome Snow Vandal

Image source: violenciarivas

#60 In The Handicap Stall In The Seatac Airport Women’s Bathroom

Image source: Oceanshimmy

#61 In One My College’s Bathroom Stalls :)

Image source: tasharact

#62 Queens, New York

Image source: picnicandpangolin

#63 Helpful Information, Found In A High School

Image source: ScarletF

#64 Internet Archive Office Was Vandalized

Image source: saheroz

#65 Very Wholesome Bridge

Image source: ryanfrench11

#66 Work In A Cashroom. Some May Not Consider It Vandalism But Technically It Is Defacing Government Property. Also The Misspelling Made Me Chuckle

Image source: RingOfChains

#67 Saw This A Few Weeks Ago

Image source: MrTechRelated

Patrick Penrose
