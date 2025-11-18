Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Get ready to meet Ireland’s most charming farmers in the 2025 Irish Farmer Calendar! This beloved calendar is back with a fresh collection of fun and cheeky photos, showcasing farmers in playful poses with their farm animals. It’s a great way to celebrate farming life in Ireland and spread some joy.
For 15 years, the Irish Farmer Calendar has shown that everyday guys can be just as attractive as traditional models. This year, you’ll find a mix of humor and heart, making it a perfect addition to your collection. Let’s take a look at some of the best moments from this year’s calendar!
More info: farmercalendar.com | Instagram | Facebook
2025 Irish Farmer Calendar, cover page
#1 February
#2 July
#3 April
#4 September
#5 November
#6 March
#7 June
#8 January
#9 May
#10 December
#11 August
#12 October
