Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

by

Get ready to meet Ireland’s most charming farmers in the 2025 Irish Farmer Calendar! This beloved calendar is back with a fresh collection of fun and cheeky photos, showcasing farmers in playful poses with their farm animals. It’s a great way to celebrate farming life in Ireland and spread some joy.

For 15 years, the Irish Farmer Calendar has shown that everyday guys can be just as attractive as traditional models. This year, you’ll find a mix of humor and heart, making it a perfect addition to your collection. Let’s take a look at some of the best moments from this year’s calendar!

More info: farmercalendar.com | Instagram | Facebook

2025 Irish Farmer Calendar, cover page

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

#1 February

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#2 July

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#3 April

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#4 September

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#5 November

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#6 March

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#7 June

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#8 January

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#9 May

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#10 December

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#11 August

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

#12 October

Irish Farmer Calendar For 2025 Is Finally Out, And It’s Adorably Funny (12 Pics)

Image source: Irish Farmer Calendar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Girl Shares Her Grandfather’s Act Of Love To His Wife Of 60 Years And It Will Make Anyone Believe In Love Again
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 7 Review “Promortyus”
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2021
The Borgias Renewed for Season 3 by Showtime
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
These Hedgehog Faces Are Probably The Cutest Thing On Twitter Right Now
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Turn Anything Into A Cat With This Japanese Cat Mold
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Romantic Ideas And Surprises That Your Loved One Will Cherish Forever
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.