30 Revealing Signs Of Behavior That Indicate Someone Had A Traumatic Childhood

Whether we like it or not, much of our adult lives are directly influenced by the way we grew up.
We may have forgotten about it, or suppressed some memories, but if you were neglected as kid, treated poorly, or not given enough support or attention when you really needed it, it likely has some serious consequences on your personality.
From low self-esteem to attachment issues, there are numerous ways the cracks in childhood can haunt someone.
So when someone posed a question on the Ask Reddit community wondering “What’s a sign of childhood trauma?” it immediately resonated with many people. Below we wrapped up the most illuminating and thought-provoking responses.
#1
I am always scared that people are mad at me. Always.
Image source: goaskalexdotcom, Kat Smith
#2
Hyper independence.
Can’t be let down if you never ask for anything in the first place.
Image source: caseofgrapes, Zhu Liang
#3
Being an “empath.” You actually have conditioned yourself to be highly attuned to micro changes that indicate negativity you need to look out for. Also codependency or hyper independence.
Image source: OkJellyfish6400, RODNAE Productions
#4
Oversharing when you haven’t known the person long OR the opposite where you don’t open up to anybody. Two extremes
Image source: agbellamae, Metin Ozer
#5
Difficulties trusting, low self-esteem, fears of being judged.
Image source: ReynaAllman, Alexei Maridashvili
#6
“Animals are better than people.”
Image source: StuntFace
#7
Not wanting attention. Not taking photos. No social media. Don’t celebrate birthdays. Dont want any awards. Don’t want any kind words. Just let me exist, lol.
Image source: MyMotherIsACar
#8
Extreme self cringe, doubting if what you said was the right thing. Doubting if you acted the right way, or behaved the right way in a social setting. Asking someone several times if you did something correctly. Zoning out because you randomly remembered a traumatic childhood memory, low self esteem, lack of confidence.
Image source: HistoryTurd, Dmitriy Zub
#9
Unable to forgive themselves for small mistakes.
Image source: PhreedomPhighter, Fernandes
#10
Someone once told me, “your parents shouldn’t be your first bullies” and holy F**K that rocked me.
One sign you can notice in yourself that I didn’t realize until I started therapy: you don’t have physical sensations when feeling. Everything is just like….mental? It’s hard to explain but…happiness is supposed to exist somewhere physically. Not every emotion is supposed to be represented by your permanent vague chest tension. Wild!
Another sign: you rarely, if ever, talk about yourself socially. I ask a s**t ton of questions of people and I am happy to listen to them and hear their problems, but I don’t share much of myself to anyone. It makes it hard for me to deepen relationships because I don’t practice vulnerability. I don’t think people want to hear from me.
Finally, hypervigilance. I know people based on their footsteps. I know where my husband is at any given moment (he’s lovely, he just has to deal with my traumatized a*s) in the house. I don’t think I have ever truly relaxed.
But tbh…..this thread is kind of nice for me, in a weird way. It’s terrible other people experience this, but I don’t feel so alone right now.
Image source: AmbienWalrusTime
#11
Scared of conflict to the point you avoid it at all costs, certain that if it happens the other person will hate you/ it will end awfully. You’ve never seen people calmly sit down and discuss their emotions in a loving way, so that world doesn’t exist.
Image source: blushbell, Yan Krukau
#12
Perfectionism. This has been a hard lesson for me to learn. I just always thought I was bad at everything or ‘lazy,’ when, in fact, I deal with a crippling level of perfectionism.
Image source: HedyHarlowe, Los Muertos Crew
#13
In some cases, excessive people-pleasing tendencies
Image source: paul_rudds_drag_race, Jed Villejo
#14
Imposter syndrome.
You don’t feel like you deserve anything. Don’t feel like you’re good at things. You feel like someone else has to be better or deserve those things more than you do.
I know that’s not the only reason for it, but when you’re told over and over how useless you are and how you don’t deserve your family or to even exist, that stays with you. And it’s really f*****g hard to convince yourself otherwise. Jobs, relationships, my feeling is kinda always “there has to be someone better.”
It’s also why rejection hits so much harder, because then it’s confirmation of those beliefs. And it’s really f*****g hard not taking it personally all the time.
Image source: hooray__questionmark
#15
Inability to form and keep relationships, having sparse or little to no memory of your childhood, eating disorders, depression, social anxiety, agoraphobia, extreme emotional shifts, attachment issues, consistent exhaustion, strong unexplainable reactions towards social stimuli, separation anxiety, gastrointestinal issues and complications, substance abuse and addiction, intrusive thoughts, self-destructive behavior, etc
Image source: External_Falcon7447
#16
Constantly apologizing for every little thing. Extreme introversion. Little to no outward emotion. Ability to stay calm in emergencies or chaotic situations.
Image source: Glass_Command_5432, cottonbro studio
#17
Constant dark humor or self deprecating humor.
Also the ability to totally pretend cr**py things never happened or pretend someone didn’t do something awful to you.
People might think you’re really funny and forgiving but sometimes they are both just coping mechanisms.
Image source: IKickedASmurf
#18
Feeling bad just for existing.
Image source: thatdrunkbetch, Brett Sayles
#19
Among many of the signs people have posted here, thinking you’re completely responsible for everyone else’s emotions. If someone seems upset, it’s because you think you did something. You constantly try to predict other’s emotions because you grew up in an emotionally unstable living environment. Predicting others emotions was a useful survival tactic at one point, but can add lots of stress later in life and cause you to misinterpret social interactions with other people.
Image source: Chaz_Cheeto
#20
Getting disproportionately frustrated at themselves for small accidents such as spilling things, accidentally breaking something, etc.
What happens is, a lot of these people would be abused as a kid for these things, so as an adult when it happens, their brain overloads their system with fear and anxiety, and frustration can be secondary emotion to that.
So when these things happens, this is basically a conditioned response because your brain associates these accidents with imminent danger.
This is why therapy is so important for people who had s**t childhoods especially during their developing years. I had no idea this was a thing until I went to therapy, but when my therapist explained this to me, it made so much sense. And now when these things happen, I tend to laugh it off.
Image source: Mirraco323, MART PRODUCTION
#21
Always having an escape plan. From the current room, building, or most importantly, current life situation
Image source: NEED_A_NEW_UN
#22
Choosing partners who don’t support, cherish or value you. Choosing jobs and relationships that reflect the lack of empathy and neglect that you grew up with.
Image source: strawman_11, RODNAE Productions
#23
Feeling like you have to do everything yourself. This can often come from either being taught to “be a man,” or “if you can’t do it yourself, you’ll fail in life.” Those are just a few that stemmed from for me. Constantly feeling like you’re bothering someone by asking for help can f**k you up as a kid, and it can carry to adulthood.
Image source: PotatyTomaty
#24
Poor social skills, complex PTSD, ADHD like symptoms.
Image source: OrionJ71
#25
An adult acting childlike. People think it’s cringe but age regression is a trauma response. You can especially see this is you’ve ever been to a psych ward. People are clinging to blankets and stuffed animals. Childhood was probably the last time they existed without being traumatized.
Image source: dinosanddais1, whoiswasiq
#26
Being insecurely attached to friends and romantic partners
Image source: Leeser, Afta Putta Gunawan
#27
Hypervigilance.
Image source: StuEdin, Rene Asmussen
#28
Having a hard time showing emotion.
Image source: -LavenderFlower-, Anton Darius
#29
Constantly feeling like you need approval from other people
Image source: StriveForGreat1017
#30
Trouble forming relationships
Image source: CavalloScuro, Külli Kittus
Follow Us