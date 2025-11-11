Designer Bernardo Urbina Makes Unique Furniture From Debris To Help Typhoon Victims

by

Furniture designer Bernardo Urbina from Costa Rica turns wood scraps to one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture. He has created a new furniture line and started a project Tacloban Prevails.

His pieces are more than a simple furniture line. They are a system that grants a second life not only to scraps and debris, specifically those left in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan, but an income for the people affected by it. 10 percent of the final sales goes back to the families from whom they bought the debris.

More info: taclobanprevails.com

Fancisko Estupin: Wine Glass Rack

Designer Bernardo Urbina Makes Unique Furniture From Debris To Help Typhoon Victims

Debris – cart
Owner – Francisko Estupin
Now – a wine glass rack

Marianita Epil: Cheese Platters

Designer Bernardo Urbina Makes Unique Furniture From Debris To Help Typhoon Victims

Debris – pile
Owner – Marianita Epil
Now – cheese platters or hot pods

Melvin Ludhko: Coffee Table

Designer Bernardo Urbina Makes Unique Furniture From Debris To Help Typhoon Victims

Debris – big root
Owner – Melvin Ludhko
Now – a unique coffee table

Nestor Abilado: Coffee Table

Designer Bernardo Urbina Makes Unique Furniture From Debris To Help Typhoon Victims

Debris – ladder
Owner – Nestor Abilado
Now – a coffee table

Wilson Pinaloza: Console Table

Designer Bernardo Urbina Makes Unique Furniture From Debris To Help Typhoon Victims

Debris – broken boat
Owner – Wilson Pinaloza
Now – a console table

Village in Tacloban

Designer Bernardo Urbina Makes Unique Furniture From Debris To Help Typhoon Victims

One of the villages that were visited by Bernardo Urbina while looking for the debris to pick up.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Life Lessons the Show Blindspot Teaches Us
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2019
Man Keeps Joking About Replacing His Wife, Until She Snaps And Makes Him Cry
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Shouldn’t Ally McBeal Have Tried a Reboot By Now?
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2020
How to Catch Up on Walking Dead before the Season Seven Premiere
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2016
Why “Crisis on Earth-X” Was So Important to Television
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2018
What Soap Operas Get Wrong About Hospitals
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.