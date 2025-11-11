Designer Bernardo Urbina Makes Unique Furniture From Debris To Help Typhoon Victims

Furniture designer Bernardo Urbina from Costa Rica turns wood scraps to one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture. He has created a new furniture line and started a project Tacloban Prevails.
His pieces are more than a simple furniture line. They are a system that grants a second life not only to scraps and debris, specifically those left in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan, but an income for the people affected by it. 10 percent of the final sales goes back to the families from whom they bought the debris.
More info: taclobanprevails.com
Fancisko Estupin: Wine Glass Rack
Debris – cart
Owner – Francisko Estupin
Now – a wine glass rack
Marianita Epil: Cheese Platters
Debris – pile
Owner – Marianita Epil
Now – cheese platters or hot pods
Melvin Ludhko: Coffee Table
Debris – big root
Owner – Melvin Ludhko
Now – a unique coffee table
Nestor Abilado: Coffee Table
Debris – ladder
Owner – Nestor Abilado
Now – a coffee table
Wilson Pinaloza: Console Table
Debris – broken boat
Owner – Wilson Pinaloza
Now – a console table
Village in Tacloban
One of the villages that were visited by Bernardo Urbina while looking for the debris to pick up.
